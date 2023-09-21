This is an interesting Thursday Night Football game for Dallas Cowboys fans. We have our NFC East brethren, the New York Giants, in action against Cowboys nemesis and measuring stick the last few years, the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll be seeing the 49ers in Week 5.

Draftkings Sportsbook has the 49ers as 10.5-point favorites. Given the Cowboys beatdown of the Giants, and then their miracle comeback against a bad Cardinals team, and throwing in no Saquon Barkley, and that line makes sense. Especially given the 49ers recent domination.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Below some of the BTB staff made game picks using Tallysight. Check them out and the explanation for the picks.

OCC: The Cowboys and 49ers are arguably the two best teams in the NFL right now, and their Week 5 matchup already looks like an early highlight of the 2023 season. Tonight’s game will be an indirect head-to-head between the two: The Cowboys pounded the Giants 40-0 on opening weekend, can the 49ers deliver a similar beatdown? I’m guessing they will.

Brian Martin: I don’t see any way the New York Giants stand a chance in this Thursday night matchup. They just don’t have the talent to matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and they have too many injuries to key players this week. This should be as close to a cakewalk victory as the 49ers have all season.

David Howman: I’m still not sold on the 49ers being this dominant superteam, but they do face the lowly Giants on a short week at home. Barring a shocking upset, this game won’t really impact the perception of either of these teams, and I see the 49ers winning big, something like 34-17.

RJ Ochoa: The San Francisco 49ers look to be in pretty solid cruise control and I know that we are all anxiously anticipating the Week 5 matchup between them and the proper team of choice; however, as far this game it seems like they will not have a difficult time keeping pace. The Giants are really hard to believe in and that is even with Saquon Barkley in the fold. Give me San Francisco easily, along the lines of 30-16.

Matt Holleranz; Without Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas, I don’t see any way the Giants are able to hang in this game. The 49ers’ defense may pitch a shutout and it would be shocking if the Giants are even able to keep this close. Give me the 49ers to win and cover, 30-10.

Tom Ryle: I am a bit sad that everyone is writing off the Giants’ chances in this game. But so am I. There’s several similarities between the Niners and the Cowboys, and we remember what Dallas did to New York in week 1. Now the Giants are victims of the injury monster as well. If San Fran doesn’t win by at least two touchdowns, it will be a disappointing showing for them.

Dave Halprin: There is jut not much to recommend the Giants in this game. Take the 49ers to cover.