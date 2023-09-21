The Trevon Diggs news is the big news from practice. He tore his ACL, we covered it here.

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

The loss of a player of Diggs’ caliber will be felt tremendously for a team with Super Bowl aspirations and is a disappointing even in a promising season.

Here are the other news and notes from today’s practice report.

Big injury news today isn’t from the @AZCardinals but the #Cowboys, who lost star CB Trayvon Diggs for the season with a knee injury, per multiple reports.



-⁦@Cardschatter⁩ pic.twitter.com/5LGDZ87mMJ — Arizona Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders) September 21, 2023

Tyler Biadasz was added to the injury report with a hamstring. That is a concerning note given Tyler Smith had the same thing a few weeks ago.

Safety Jayron Kearse did not return to practice after sitting out yesterday with an illness. All-Pro guard Zack Martin was marked as a DNP with an ankle injury. Not practicing for two practices in a row means the panic meter is set to orange on Martin’s availability this weekend, and will only intensify if he cannot practice on Friday. Seeing how the offensive line shuffles around in Martin’s perceived absence will be interesting.

Donovan Wilson was a full participant with a calf injury. Wilson practicing fully again is an excellent sign for his chances to return to game action this Sunday. Meanwhile, guards Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks stayed the course, as each were upgraded to full participation.

As for Arizona, a struggling Cardinals defense remains at less than full strength as Josh Woods and Carlos Watkins were cited as DNP again on Thursday, with Watkins due to hit IR.