Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs unfortunately has a torn ACL. The story below is the initial report of him being seen on crutches and undergoing an MRI on his knee.

To this early point in the season all has gone relatively well for the Dallas Cowboys, but Thursday brought with it some rather troubling news. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was seen on crutches after Thursday’s practice.

Diggs has been off to an incredibly hot start this season, along with the rest of the team, so missing him for any amount of time would obviously not be ideal. At this point the details of any potential injury is unknown, but this is enough to make all of us feel pretty uneasy.

For what it’s worth, quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the situation and declined to offer any real information.

"I'm not gonna speculate, way too early. I saw him leaving the field. Prayers and hoping for the best, simple as that."



Again, at the time of this publishing nothing is known about Diggs specifically. Given that he was on crutches it makes sense that it was related to the lower part of the body and early reports are it was a leg injury. He is reportedly getting an MRI on his knee, though.

If Diggs does have to miss any sort of time it stands to reason that DaRon Bland will kick outside while Jourdan Lewis mans the slot. But that is all speculation right now.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.