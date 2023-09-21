The Dallas Cowboys are two games into their 2023 season, but they will have to play the rest of it without star cornerback Trevon Diggs. He tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice.

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Initial word broke on Thursday afternoon that Diggs had been seen on crutches and was slated to get an MRI on his knee. The report of the news from NFL Network was the confirmation of everyone’s worst fear. Perhaps the best defense in the entire league is now going to be operating without one of their better players.

Diggs was off to an incredible start during this 2023 season and recorded his first interception during last week’s game against the New York Jets. There is no “replacing” him, but it stands to reason that the Cowboys will move DaRon Bland to the outside opposite of Stephon Gilmore (the trade for him is obviously now all the more valuable) and have Jourdan Lewis (who returned from injury himself last week) man the slot full time.

The Cowboys rewarded Trevon Diggs’ stellar play with a brand new contract this past offseason worth $97M. He was and remains worth the entire deal, sometimes football can just deal you a tough hand.

All the best to Trevon Diggs in his road to recovery.