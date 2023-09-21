It’s hard for Dallas Cowboys fans at the moment. There is a different feeling about things after the devastating news that Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice on Thursday, and will miss the rest of the season.

Before that news, just about everything possible was positive for the Cowboys. The record (2-0), the production on the field, the ability for this defense to just clamp down on offenses. Now we wall have to wonder how much the Diggs injury will affect things, We know it has to somewhat, but just how much is the big question.

Before the injury, we had Cowboys fans vote in our Reacts survey and asked a couple of questions. The first one was about confidence in the direction of the team. That was an overwhelming positive response. 97% were confident in the direction of the team, Not sure if that number would be different if we asked after the Diggs injury. Hit the comments up and tell us if that would have influenced your vote.

The second question we asked was about the new ‘Texas Coast’ offense. The Cowboys certainly look very different on offense now, with shorter passes, different pass protection schemes, and more rub/crossing patterns incorporated under West Coast principles.

We wanted to know how confident you were in it, and it seems the Cowboys have won most of the fanbase over. 79% were either very confident or somewhat confident.

We’ll get a look at the Cowboys defense on Sunday for the first time without Trevon Diggs this season. We’ll see if the Cowboys alter the way they play at all on that side of the ball.

