 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blogging The Boys discussion: Is Micah Parsons solidifying himself as the best player in the NFL?

Our open discussion ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

By Chris Halling
/ new
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Micah Parsons came into the 2023 season with large expectations. The edge rusher had previously accumulated 13 sacks in 2021, a feat that unanimously won him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He followed it up with an even more impressive performance in 2022, with a 13.5 sack performance. At just 24 years old, Parsons has finished as a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award twice. However, heading into this season, Parsons was the betting favorite to finally capture the award. He has proven why he deserved to be the favorite. as he has been on a tear through the first two weeks of the season.

Parsons opened up the season with an impressive performance against the New York Giants in week one, registering a sack early in the game.

He followed his performance in week one with an even more impressive showing in week two against the New York Jets. Against the Jets he registered four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and forced one fumble which he also recovered.

His incredible performance won him the honors of NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Parsons is unquestionably the favorite to win DPOY at this point of the season. If he continues this pace, he should be the first Cowboys player to win the award since 1977 when it was won by DE Harvey Martin.

Frankly, if Parsons continues this trend, he should be in discussion for the Most Valuable Player award. He is playing at a level that the NFL hasn’t seen from a player of his age.

It brings forth the question that was discussed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Writer Block”, is Micah Parsons the best player in the league?

David Howman and I believe that Parsons is currently the second best player in the NFL, only behind Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brandon Clements stated that he believes Parsons has surpassed Mahomes as the best player across the league.

What do you say? Is Micah Parsons currently the best player in the NFL? Comment below!

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys