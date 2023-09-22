The Dallas Cowboys got some news that was certainly not on their agenda on Thursday. All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, was seen on crutches after suffering a knee injury during a 1-on-1 drills. An MRI confirmed the Cowboys' worst fears, Diggs is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @SASportsStar on Trevon Diggs’ knee injury during a one-on-one drill today: “He just took an awkward step trying to make a play on the ball and unfortunately it torqued the wrong way and got his knee, not unlike (DeMarvion) Overshown in the Seattle… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2023

This is a devastating loss for the Cowboys, to say the least. Not only did Diggs get his just due by signing a five-year, $97 million extension during the offseason, but he was playing the best football of his career during the first few weeks of 2023.

Diggs has support from the entire Cowboys fan base, as he should. However, it didn't take long for his teammates, safety Jayron Kearse, and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to step up and let Diggs know that they have his back 100% and that they're playing for him for the rest of the year.

Best cornerback in the league to start this year. We gone go step for Tre, don’t think this shit gone stop at all!!



Prayers for my lil brudda Tre day! — JK (@Jayronkearse8) September 21, 2023

I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said! pic.twitter.com/8ujEMegYuP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 21, 2023

Mike McCarthy also discussed the injury earlier on Friday.

Mike McCarthy on @1053thefan addressing Trevon Diggs: "It's just awful. He was just playing off the charts. That's the way he practices too. Obviously a big blow. Your heart goes out to Trevon." — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 22, 2023

Diggs is in good spirits after this unfortunate injury, and he'll undoubtedly use it as motivation for a huge comeback in 2024.

Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!

This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/taUQavX69e — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) September 21, 2023

As noted by Stephen Jones in the above referenced tweet, the Cowboys will shift DaRon Bland to the outside and Jourdan Lewis will be the main slot corner. Lewis is coming off his own injury issue and has only played 10 snaps this year, all last week against the Jets.