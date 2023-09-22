 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys rally around Trevon Diggs after ACL injury, Jourdan Lewis ready

The Cowboys team, especially the defense, are supporting Trevon Diggs after a devastating injury.

By MLenix84
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys got some news that was certainly not on their agenda on Thursday. All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, was seen on crutches after suffering a knee injury during a 1-on-1 drills. An MRI confirmed the Cowboys' worst fears, Diggs is out for the season with a torn ACL.

This is a devastating loss for the Cowboys, to say the least. Not only did Diggs get his just due by signing a five-year, $97 million extension during the offseason, but he was playing the best football of his career during the first few weeks of 2023.

Diggs has support from the entire Cowboys fan base, as he should. However, it didn't take long for his teammates, safety Jayron Kearse, and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to step up and let Diggs know that they have his back 100% and that they're playing for him for the rest of the year.

Mike McCarthy also discussed the injury earlier on Friday.

Diggs is in good spirits after this unfortunate injury, and he'll undoubtedly use it as motivation for a huge comeback in 2024.

As noted by Stephen Jones in the above referenced tweet, the Cowboys will shift DaRon Bland to the outside and Jourdan Lewis will be the main slot corner. Lewis is coming off his own injury issue and has only played 10 snaps this year, all last week against the Jets.

