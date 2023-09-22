 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin questionable

The final injury report for the Cowboys at Cardinals game is here, and two offensive linemen, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz, are questionable.

By David Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with one giant piece of bad injury news, and that is the loss of Trevon Diggs for the season to an ACL tear. There’s nothing that can be done about that now, but the team has other injury issues that need to be addressed.

Dallas released their final injury report for the Cardinals game and besides Diggs, who will soon move to IR, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz are questionable for the game.

The Cowboys are hopeful that both Martin and Biadasz will be able to go. They will both need to test their injuries in a walkthrough tomorrow, but there is optimism that both of them will play.

The good news is the team will see the return of Tyler Smith. Donovan Wilson and Brandin Cooks will also be able to play on Sunday as they no longer have injury designations. Chuma Edoga is also good to go, as is safety Jayron Kearse who ahs been dealing with an illness.

