The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with one giant piece of bad injury news, and that is the loss of Trevon Diggs for the season to an ACL tear. There’s nothing that can be done about that now, but the team has other injury issues that need to be addressed.

Dallas released their final injury report for the Cardinals game and besides Diggs, who will soon move to IR, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz are questionable for the game.

Trevon Diggs will soon head to IR, but the rest of the cavalry is coming for Dallas.#Cowboys injury report vs. Cardinals:



Donovan Wilson, Brandin Cooks, Tyler Smith are BACK for Week 3.



Chuma Edoga will be available behind Smith.



Jayron Kearse is back from illness. pic.twitter.com/jEaKkOIbU8 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 22, 2023

The Cowboys are hopeful that both Martin and Biadasz will be able to go. They will both need to test their injuries in a walkthrough tomorrow, but there is optimism that both of them will play.

The good news is the team will see the return of Tyler Smith. Donovan Wilson and Brandin Cooks will also be able to play on Sunday as they no longer have injury designations. Chuma Edoga is also good to go, as is safety Jayron Kearse who ahs been dealing with an illness.