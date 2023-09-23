When the Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 TD passes (-140)

We’re taking the over on this one from Prescott. The Cowboys offense will hopefully get some reinforcements this week with Brandin Cooks and Tyler Smith. Prescott and company will go to the air early in the game against an overmatched Cardinals secondary. Prescott drops a couple of dimes for touchdowns this week.

Dak Prescott over .5 INT (+114)

In the process of covering that prop bet above, Prescott will throw his first interception of the year. He’s been clean through two games, although last week he should have thrown one that was dropped. Three straight games without an interception would be nice, but we’re betting Prescott gets unlucky this week and a tipped pass falls into a defender’s arms.

James Connor over 55.5 rushing yards (+105)

Take the over here. The Cardinals are going to try and ride Connor against the Cowboys defense, even with the absence of Trevon Diggs. The Cardinals will try to keep Josh Dobbs from too much trouble by attempting a ground-and-pound game and Connor will be the recipient of much of that work.

Tony Pollard under 72.5 rushing yards (-115)

On the other side, take the under. The Cowboys will start to mix up their carries a little more getting Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn more involved. They have ridden Pollard hard through the first two games, this week he sees fewer touches in the ground game.

Brandon Aubrey over 1.5 FG (-115)

We are on the Aubrey bandwagon. The Cowboys will probably get a lead then do what they did last week, play conservative and count on field goals. Aubrey is a good bet this week.

Were do you land on these prop bets?

Those are only a small fraction of the prop bets available for the game. Check out DraftKings for more.