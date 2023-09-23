Diggs being out for year shocked the NFL world, but McCarthy feels other guys can show their worth to the Cowboys’ defense in spite of it.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that the loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Thursday’s practice is a blow, but said the organization’s goals do not change. “Obviously you feel sick [for] him,” McCarthy said Friday on a conference call. “It’s definitely a punch to the gut for our football team, but this is an opportunity for our defensive depth to stand up and continue to move forward.” McCarthy said he has had a couple of conversations with Diggs since the injury, including one Friday morning. Diggs suffered the injury during one-on-one red zone drills on the team’s grass practice field. A decision on when he will have surgery has not been made.

The Cowboys will look to Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, and Jourdan Lewis to make up for the loss of Diggs.

Now, the task falls to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to adapt on the fly. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys have positioned him well. The Cowboys’ cupboard is not bare at cornerback. DaRon Bland has emerged as a young talent, Jourdan Lewis offers six years of NFL experience, the team traded for former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, and Gilmore still remains as an All-Pro presence. That doesn’t even include the Cowboys’ safety corps, which is bringing back Donovan Wilson from injury and includes the duo of Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker. This is not to minimize the loss of a talent such as Diggs. Quinn would no doubt prefer to have an elite athlete, who can handle man-to-man coverage against virtually anyone, who also has the ball skills to stack 11 interceptions on the season. Even still, there are enough capable bodies on hand to make do, and Quinn is a bright enough defensive mind to know how to use them.

ESPN’s Bart Scott made light of Diggs tearing his ACL, and Parsons wasn't having any of it.

Micah Parsons is standing up for “America’s Team” and pal Trevon Diggs by calling out an ESPN analyst for mocking Diggs and his season-ending knee injury. “Wtf?? He ole hating (butt) hold head!! Lame asf,” Parsons wrote on social media. “This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!”

It happens.

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday he might have sold Parsons short in one area last week when devising a game plan focused on quick passes in a 30-10 loss to the Cowboys. Parsons — the NFL’s version of Superman — had four quarterback hits and two sacks. “We even underestimated his speed on the quick game. He is spectacular, and somebody you have to look back and say, ‘Can you even do that?’ We looked back at the tape, corrected it and saw how we can help ourselves out.”

The staff of the Cowboys' team website agree that Sunday will be a win for Dallas.

Patrik Walker: It sucks. I know. I’m right there with you, folks. Losing Trevon Diggs is nauseating, but there’s at least a silver lining here: the Cowboys defense is arguably the deepest in the NFL and particularly at cornerback. Better still, they’ll have their first opportunity to find their chemistry with their new setup against a Cardinals team that, while they have weapons, is led by a quarterback (Josh Dobbs) who can serve as tune-up for bigger fish to fry (e.g., Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts). The Cardinals are reeling (and without Budda Baker), but not a pushover, though they’re now running into a Cowboys team that’s riding a wave of emotion that will flood the desert. 42-10, Cowboys Nick Eatman: On one hand, I want to say the injury to Trevon Diggs won’t have a major impact on this game. On the other, I don’t think shut-down cornerbacks with great hands are easily replaced. If Diggs didn’t matter that much, he wouldn’t have a $100 million contract. I do think the Cowboys are still more talented than the Cardinals, but there’s something about the notion of starting 0-3 that will probably bring out the best in that team come Sunday. Is that going to be enough to win? Probably not. But they are scrappy, tough and I know I’ve said this 100 times this week … weird things happen when the Cowboys play out there. So that will probably be the case come Sunday but I still think as long as Micah Parsons is rushing the passer, the Cowboys will be in good shape. Give me Dallas, 26-14. Kyle Youmans: Other than the disappointing news of Trevon Diggs’ injury affecting the ceiling of the defense, nothing changes for me. Especially this week. Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore will have that unit ready to hunt on Sunday even without one of their leaders in the fold. Dallas is the overall more talented team and should take control of this one early. Give me Dallas to win this one big in Week 3, 31-7.

Although Diggs suffered his ACL tear during drills, McCarthy says it could've happened to anyone.

“A very safe drill,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. “When you see the video, it’s something that could happen anywhere, two guys going for the football. It looks like he came down on the foot or stepped on the foot of the receiver. This was not a drill issue at all, by no means.”

Not only is Pollard getting it done on the gridiron, he's giving back to the community.

The Cowboys have been a popular pick as the best team in the NFL through two weeks but Pollard says the team is focused on going 1-0 every week and ignoring the hype. “I mean, it’s good to start the season 2-0, you know, build that confidence.,” Pollard said. “But everybody in the locker room for the most part knows that we have to take everything one day at a time, one team at a time, and just look at things that way.” Pollard has had a busy start to the season off the field, too. Pollard has teamed up with Chili’s and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for childhood cancer awareness.

The ability of Cowboys' safety Jayron Kearse to defend the tight end position will be key against the Cardinals.

Ertz doesn’t jump off the screen as a very dangerous weapon. The 32-year-old TE is a take-what-the-defense-gives-him kind of player in Arizona. But it’s death by a thousand cuts with Ertz so if defenses aren’t careful, he can change the game. Josh Dobbs leans on his TE often. Ertz’s 18 targets this season is tops on the team and Dobbs consistently looks his way when the chains need to be moved. While stopping Ertz will likely be a group responsibility, it’s Kearse, Dallas’ box safety, who usually gets assigned the TE in situations such as this.

