Cowboys injury update: Team preparing if Tyler Biadasz can’t go, add Tyron Smith to injury report

The Cowboys offensive line is riddled with injury all of a sudden, but Tyler Smith’s return really helps.

By Tom Ryle
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys
The protection may be severely impacted.
For a while, there was hope this week we would see the full starting offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys on the field for their game against the Arizona Cardinals. But developments on Saturday have cast a shadow on that.

C Tyler Biadasz has a hamstring issue, but reports were that the team expected him to play. However, elevating not just one, but two, backup centers from the practice squad seems to indicate that there is much less confidence in him being able to go, One of them would have been to have depth at the position, but both make it seem much more likely he will not go.

LT Tyron Smith has been healthy so far, but now there may be doubt about him also.

It should be noted that neither player has been ruled out at this time. As Patrik Walker noted in another tweet, these may be game time decisions. The NFL also frowns on not reporting injuries and then holding players out, as it can affect the preparations of the opponent, although not all teams adhere faithfully to the guidelines.

The expectation is that this should be a fairly easy game for Dallas, and this might be some strategic decision making to let the starters have a bit longer to heal. But this could leave two backups to protect Dak Prescott and open up holes on the offensive line, and Zack Martin is also fighting some injury issues. While both Chuma Edoga and T.J. Bass held up well in the first two games, it might be risky to assume the Cowboys can get a win with such a patchwork line. We will have all the updates tomorrow on who is a go as soon as they come out.

