Cowboys vs. Cardinals: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

For a team that is 2-0 on the season, and have absolutely dominated their competition, and are widely talked about as a true contender, the mood around the Dallas Cowboys is a bit subdued. Obviously that is all because of the season-ending injury to star corner Trevon Diggs. The team, and the fans, probably need the Cowboys to get on the field and crank out a win to help everyone move past the injury news.

The Cowboys should be able to get that win against the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, but in the NFL nothing is guaranteed. Dallas is a massive 13-point favorite in the game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals have been accused of tanking this season, but no one told the players as they were close to winning both of their first two games.

So Dallas needs to pay attention. There is no time to wallow in the Diggs’ news, and no time to underestimate an opponent. If the Cowboys don’t make huge mistakes, their talent should win out. But now you have to play the game.

Cowboys at Cardinals game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Sept. 24, 2023

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New York SiriusXM 109 or 383 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 SXM App

Streaming: FOX Sports, Sling

Cowboys record: (2-0)

Cardinals record: (0-2)

Odds: Dallas 13, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Cardinals 13

Enemy blog: Revenge of the Birds

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.