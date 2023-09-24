The Cowboys offensive line group is in a state of flux the day before their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is the latest on the team’s injury status.

The injury bug continues to be an issue for the Dallas Cowboys amid a fantastic start to the season. Three of the team’s top offensive linemen have been placed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the report Saturday with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Smith joins guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), who are also listed as questionable. With Smith being such a recent addition, it’s unclear what the severity of the injury is and whether or not it’ll keep him out of action Sunday. Smith has had an extensive injury history over his career, most recently playing only four games last season after tearing his hamstring in training camp. There does seem to be a bit more optimism with the other two linemen. While speaking with 105.3FM The Fan, coach Mike McCarthy felt confident about Biadasz’s availability following an MRI on his hamstring. “Talking with the medical staff last night, they think he’ll be ready to go,’’ McCarthy said. ”But when you have these type of things show up late like they do, the next morning is obviously an important evaluation. But they were not of high concern last night.”

The absence of Trevon Diggs leaves big shoes to fill. However, perhaps unknowingly, the Dallas Cowboys may have prepared for this moment.

DALLAS HAS REINFORCEMENTS INSIDE THE BUILDING THAT IS ON THE WAY Give Head Coach Mike McCarthy some credit; he was a plug-and-play coach from a development standpoint. In Green Bay, that team actively aimed their resources at collecting talent through the draft. That’s not to say that Dallas wasn’t doing this already. However, it helps to have a coach with a track record that aligns with your team’s pillars. Let’s take a walk down memory lane. In Super Bowl 45, the Packers defensive ace Charles Woodson broke his collarbone, preventing him from re-entering that game. What did Green Bay rely on to close the chapter on their fourth Lombardi trophy? It’s simple – they deployed the players they had been developing to close that game. It included rookie Sam Shields, Brandon Underwood, Morgan Burnett, and Jarrett Bush. Granted, Shields and Bush were undrafted free agents. Green Bay didn’t sit there twiddling their fingers. They had younger players like Dallas ready to enter the spotlight. Hopefully, we’ll get an opportunity to see if the development that Al Harris and Dan Quinn have put into these guys like Wright, Scott, Mukuamu, and Bland will finally pay off. We will miss Trevon Diggs. There’s no doubt that. Dallas does have the ‘next man up’ syndrome down to a science. With that in mind, this team will be ready to adjust and have veterans and youngsters keen to make an impact. That can be a precious commodity in the DFW area.

When it comes to winning and losing in the NFL, knowing your opponent is critical. No win in the NFL is automatic and while winless, these Cardinals are not to be taken lightly. Here’s getting to know the Cardinals.

What part of the Cardinals team does everyone seem to be sleeping on? If it weren’t for the 31-point second half by the Giants last week, it would be the defense. Expected to be awful, they were very good through 6 quarters. The problem is their depth took a hit as they were down three defensive linemen and a total of five starters. What is your biggest concern on offense and biggest concern on defense? The biggest concern on offense is simply the fact that Josh Dobbs is the quarterback. He hit his ceiling of play in the first half against the Giants. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and for six out of eight quarters, the offense has looked awful. Defensively, it is depth and talent. With all their starters and with a bunch of capable bodies on the defensive line, they proved to be solid. But with their two best defensive linemen now likely out for the season, it is hard to see them being able to slow Dallas’ running game. What do you think will be the plan of attack against the Cowboys? The Cardinals will try to possess the ball with the running game on offense. They utilize the tight ends a lot in the passing game. Defensively, it will be to try and contain explosive plays, attempting to force the Cowboys to have to execute in long 14-play drives.

Getting to know the referees who will be calling the game against Arizona.

Kemp is in the midst of his sixth season as a head referee in the NFL, making him one of the younger head referees out there. He’s not lacking in experience, though, and has clearly already gotten a grasp on the intense spotlight that comes with the job, as evidenced by his comment in last week’s Seahawks-Lions game. Kemp is known to be one of the more strict officials in the league, often calling a tight game that results in a lot of flags being thrown. His crew has been in the top 10 in total flags thrown every year that he’s been a head referee, and he actually led the league in penalties called for the 2020 season. Interestingly enough, Kemp’s crew called fewer penalties than they usually do last year, as it was the first time since becoming a head referee that Kemp had called under 200 penalties in a year; he finished with 192 penalties. So far this year, Kemp is up to 30 called penalties, placing his crew fourth in the league through two games. In short, expect a lot of yellow this week. Kemp has also established himself as someone who frequently favors the home team. He has never finished a season with more penalties called on the home team than the road team, and in the last two years (a total of 34 games) he has called more penalties on the home team just six times. The discrepancy between teams is usually not a staggering amount, as there is a 55/45 split in penalties called for Kemp’s career, but there is a very consistent trend of the home team being the less penalized team when Kemp is calling the game. Kemp doesn’t really have any type of penalty that he calls that often. All officiating crews have offensive holding and false start as their two most popular penalty calls, but Kemp was around the average mark in calling both penalties last year and in years prior. His crew has had years where they’ve been very strict on pass interference - leading the league in that call in 2020 - but also years where they’ve rarely called it; for example, only two crews called pass interference less than Kemp’s last year.

