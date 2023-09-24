The Cowboys are about an hour away from kicking off in Arizona against the Cardinals. The 2-0 Cowboys are still favored by 12.5 points despite having a litany of injuries along their offensive line, with three different starters being listed as questionable earlier in the week. We now have a better idea of what the line will look like with the inactive report released:

Both Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin are inactive for this game, and it’s expected that Brock Hoffman (elevated from the practice squad yesterday) and undrafted rookie T.J. Bass, respectively, will be replacing them. Both players will be making their first career starts.

Tyron Smith, also listed as questionable, is active and will start at left tackle after appearing on the injury report on Saturday with a knee injury. He’ll play alongside Tyler Smith, who is making his first start of the year after missing the first two weeks with an injury of his own. The absences of Biadasz and Martin extend a streak of the Cowboys never having fielded their full starting five on the offensive line since drafting the younger Smith a year ago.

Between preseason, regular season, and playoffs, Dallas has played 1,745 offensive snaps since drafting Tyler Smith.



This OL combo...



LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele



...has played 0 snaps.



Looks like we'll wait another week. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 15, 2023

Other inactives for the Cowboys include rookies Viliami Fehoko, Jalen Brooks, and Eric Scott Jr., in addition to Israel Mukuamu and Trey Lance, who is available as an emergency quarterback due to the new rule this season.

For the Cardinals, they’ll be without two of their top defensive contributors in linebacker Josh Woods and former Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. Both players were ruled out earlier in the week.