Cowboys at Cardinals inactives: Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz game status revealed

The question is who will be blocking for Dak Prescott?

By David Howman
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cowboys are about an hour away from kicking off in Arizona against the Cardinals. The 2-0 Cowboys are still favored by 12.5 points despite having a litany of injuries along their offensive line, with three different starters being listed as questionable earlier in the week. We now have a better idea of what the line will look like with the inactive report released:

Both Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin are inactive for this game, and it’s expected that Brock Hoffman (elevated from the practice squad yesterday) and undrafted rookie T.J. Bass, respectively, will be replacing them. Both players will be making their first career starts.

Tyron Smith, also listed as questionable, is active and will start at left tackle after appearing on the injury report on Saturday with a knee injury. He’ll play alongside Tyler Smith, who is making his first start of the year after missing the first two weeks with an injury of his own. The absences of Biadasz and Martin extend a streak of the Cowboys never having fielded their full starting five on the offensive line since drafting the younger Smith a year ago.

Other inactives for the Cowboys include rookies Viliami Fehoko, Jalen Brooks, and Eric Scott Jr., in addition to Israel Mukuamu and Trey Lance, who is available as an emergency quarterback due to the new rule this season.

For the Cardinals, they’ll be without two of their top defensive contributors in linebacker Josh Woods and former Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. Both players were ruled out earlier in the week.

