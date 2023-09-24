There’s no denying it, the Dallas Cowboys looked awful in Week 3. They had their issues coming in with injuries, including Trevon Diggs and the three offensive linemen, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin, but the surprise was the defense failing so badly. Specifically the run defense. The Cowboys got steamrolled in the first half by the Arizona Cardinals rushing game, then the offense stalled in the redzone again in the second half.

Dallas lost 28-16 in the desert, and they now face big questions about just how good of a team they are now. They are still favorites for Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Draftkings Sportsbook has them as 6.5-point favorites in the opening odds.

Is that too much after their Week 3 performance? It’s hard to say. Is Dallas the team we saw in Week 1 & 2, or what we saw in Week 3? The safe answer is they are probably somewhere in between those two extremes. The injuries bunched on the offensive line are obviously a factor, and how healthy the team gets there will be important. But they will have to resolve their defensive issues stopping the run, something they just can’t seem to do, and it keeps coming back at them like a zombie.

Would you give the 6.5 points and bet on Dallas?