There’s no way around it, Week 3 was a very bad time for the Dallas Cowboys, and their fan base. Confidence was very high heading into the game, in fact, our survey last week expressed 97% confidence in the direction for the franchise. We’ll see if that number holds or tumbles this week in our survey.

The loss to the Cardinals was so unexpected, and the reasons behind the loss can vary. Everybody who watched the game came away with their own opinion on just what went wrong for the Cowboys. We’ve been trying to break down some of the reasons on this site for the past few days, but now we want your opinion.

Below is a survey that collects some of the most popular reasons for the Cowboys loss. We want you to vote on which one was the top reason for Dallas’ failure in the desert. Then hit the comments and let us know your reasoning.

