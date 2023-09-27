It’s too early for panic, wait and see how this week goes.

TONY POLLARD BROKE THE 100 YARD MARK FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON We can’t say that Tony Pollard didn’t hold up his end of the bargain. Pollard carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards, posting a 5.3 yard per clip. For me, it wasn’t just the yardage. The fact that the burst and athleticism that escapes some players after a major injury is a win in itself. He wasn’t much in the way of receptions or red zone touchdowns, but I have to contribute some of that to the play-caller. A HEALTHY MICHAEL GALLUP PROVED HE CAN BE EFFECTIVE WHEN USED RIGHT This looked like the first time since the ACL injury that Michael Gallup played like the ole Michael. On Sunday, he hauled in 6 catches on 7 targets for 92 yards with a 15.3 per reception clip. He certainly made up for the last two games where he totaled 2 catches for 13 yards. He appeared to be nimble and much stronger at the point of attack. For the record, that endzone attempt to Gallup was a pass interference but it’s spilled milk at this point.

Simi Fehoko heads back to his college roots in California and under his old offensive coordinator.

Fehoko took to Tik Tok to update the fast turn of events. The former Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad member shared a video of him flying to Los Angeles to sign with the Chargers. “My agent called me, basically saying that the Chargers want to sign me off their practice squad to their 53,” Fehoko said. “So they let me know, maybe three hours ago, that they were gonna sign me, now I’m on a flight to LA, heading straight there.” The signing hasn’t been officially announced, but if Fehoko is willing to post about it, it’s hard to not see this coming to fruition. It’s a big moment for Fehoko, who was still looking for his next opportunity in the NFL regular season after his stint with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Chargers will hope that he can contribute as they rebound from star WR Mike Williams’ season-ending ACL injury. Now, the Steelers lose one of their deepest options at WR, while the Chargers get to try and make the most of Fehoko. The wide receiver will get his chance to show Dallas what they’re missing on October 16.

It’s never too early to start game planning for the Patriots.

On paper, the New England Patriots offense pales in comparison to the Dallas Cowboys’. But through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Mac Jones and Co. have a clear advantage in one important category. While Dallas’ red-zone offense has been a major issue, New England’s has actually shown improvement over last year. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out, the Patriots have scored touchdowns on five of their seven red-zone trips so far this season. The Cowboys have gotten inside the 20-yard line on 15 occasions, but they’ve only been able to score TDs on six of those possessions. The Patriots enter Week 4 ranked sixth in the NFL in touchdown percentage. The Cowboys are tied with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints for 27th. If the Cowboys’ red-zone woes continue in Sunday’s matchup, it could be the difference. That was the case in their stunning Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals as they scored only one TD in five trips inside the 20.

The New England Patriots house a few former Cowboys, including Ezekiel Elliott.

Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott’s Homecoming This gives the Patriots an advantage in knowing the Cowboys’ hand signals and calls since Elliott and Grier were integrated into Dallas’ offense before this season. Although Grier won’t play, he has in-depth insight into how the Cowboys operate in their new system under Mike McCarthy following his release at the end of August. Since then, the Patriots picked Grier up from the Bengals’ practice squad, making him their third quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Since being released from the team in March, Elliott will make his first start in a Patriots uniform against the Cowboys. Although Zeke might not know the ins and outs of the Texas Coast offense, he knows his former teammates well enough to give him an upper hand going into the matchup. Elliott can give New England insight into the team’s nuances and their verbal and nonverbal cues on both sides of the ball. Brian Schottenheimer Will Combat This From Being an Advantage On Monday, Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this, saying they’re always aware of it happening as a team and acknowledged that Grier and Elliott “know where a lot of the bones are buried.” “Excited to see Will [Grier]. It will be great to see him, but I’m sure he’s definitely being interrogated and probably spending a lot of late nights with [the Patriots] defensive coaching staff,” said Schottenheimer as he laughed.

