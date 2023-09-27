Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, 2023 NFL Week 4

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Patriots in NFL Week 4 as Dallas hosts New England on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a loss for the first time this season and it goes without saying that everybody is ready for them to get back on track.

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have, predictably, faced a ton of scrutiny this week which is par for the course when you hold the positions that they do with America’s Team. But a team is about more than the quarterback and head coach which means that Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, DeMarcus Lawrence and all of the other Cowboys superstars will have to do their part as well.

Dallas beat the Bill Belichick-led Patriots for the first time when these teams last squared off (the 2021 matchup that went to overtime) but they have not beaten New England in their own building since 1996, a game that took place at Texas Stadium.

Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Ezekiel Elliott and all of the rest of the Patriots players will do their best to keep that particular streak alive.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

