Following a disappointing dud in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys seek to get back in the win column this week against the New England Patriots. The players and coaches have addressed in the media the issues that have plagued the offense near goal line. A likely factor in that department is the health of their offensive line. Numerous starters were unable to play in last week’s game.

Today’s injury report offers a glimmer of hope that some of those players will be available this Sunday.

#Cowboys first injury report vs. #Patriots:



Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin worked with the rehab group, as expected.



CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence (Tyron Smith?) received veteran rest day.



***** No new injuries reported on Wednesday***



On to ... *gulp*.... Thursday... pic.twitter.com/9XMPvyACEf — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 27, 2023

Tyron Smith, who dressed for last week’s game but didn’t play, did not partake in practice. Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz were also cited as DNP with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. However, both were working in rehab on the side of practice. We surely will learn more on the extent that each player participated in their recovery. How the team manages their trio of offensive lineman will be very telling in how they are progressing over the course of the week and what their availability for Sunday’s game looks like.

It’s worth mentioning that Dallas signed center Billy Price to the practice squad. Price has plenty of experience and started 11 games in 2022. It’s unclear what that means in regards of the status of Biadadsz, but stay tuned for further developments. Additionally, CeeDee Lamb and Demarcus Lawrence did not practice but it was to rest both players.

On the Patriots, Davon Godchaux was limited in practice with an ankle injury suffered against the New York Jets last week. Cornerback Jonathan Jones also nursing an ankle injury was a limited participant. New England also placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury.