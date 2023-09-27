The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday and they are looking to beat them in their home building for the first time in quite a while. Interestingly enough, the first win that Dallas ever recorded at Texas Stadium came against the Patriots, although that was 42 years ago at this point.

It hasn’t been that long since the Cowboys beat the Patriots at home but it is close. The last Dallas win in front of their home fans against New England also happened at the place with the hole in its roof way back in 1996. Needless to say, the Cowboys are due.

Obviously the reason that Dallas has had trouble with New England for a quarter century has been the roles that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have played. The Cowboys traveled to Foxborough to see the former without the latter back in 2021 and picked up their fist-ever win against a Belichick-coached Patriots team.

It appears that win, and everything since, has impressed the greatest coach of all time. Bill Belichick spoke about the Cowboys on Wednesday and heaped a lot of praise on them.

Belichick provided a dissertation on the Cowboys in his opening statement today, going exactly 5 minutes.



“So, there you have it. That’s Dallas.” pic.twitter.com/mRZwgeZzfD — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 27, 2023

Among the things Belichick said about the Cowboys:

The Jones family puts together a great organization

The organization is always good and always has very high profile players

High praise for Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb

A note that KaVontae Turpin is the best returner in football

Proper respect for Micah Parsons

It goes without saying that NFL coaches offer proper respect and cordial behavior towards one another, but it sounds a bit different when it is coming from the GOAT himself. Some will say that Belichick was just posturing in an attempt to not have to talk about his own team or participating in some sort of gamesmanship, but nevertheless it is cool to see him shout out members of the organization like this.