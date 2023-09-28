Before last Sunday, many fans expected the Cowboys to be heading into week four with an impressive 3-0 record. They had gotten through both New York teams fairly easily and were set to take on the struggling 0-2 Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, the game against the Cardinals did not go according to plan, as the Cowboys lost 28-16. With the Cowboys suffering the biggest upset of the season up to this point, they head into their matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday with a 2-1 record. They currently sit in second-place in the NFC East, as their arch-rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, sits in first with a 3-0 record.

Just like against the Cardinals, the Cowboys are favorites in their matchup against the Patriots. It is hard to rationalize a week four AFC matchup as must-win, but it is an extremely important game for the Cowboys. The team’s schedule gets much harder later in the season, and can’t afford to drop more games to teams they should beat. One of those tough matchups comes against the San Francisco 49ers in week five. It could be easy for the Cowboys to already be looking ahead at that matchup, as the team wants to avenge their previous two playoff defeats. With that said, the team simply can’t afford to. Bill Belichick is the best coach in NFL history, and he is never an easy matchup in the NFL.

The Cowboys will also be hosting a familiar face in Sunday’s matchup, Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott put up several big seasons for the Cowboys from when he was drafted in 2016 up until his release from the team this previous offseason.

Team owner Jerry Jones talked about Elliott, and what his impact was on the Cowboys.

“As far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he’s at the top of the list. Zeke took a toll on those defensive players. I’ll always remember that.”

