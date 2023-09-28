There is one NFL game left in the month of September, but the next time that the Dallas Cowboys play will officially be in the month of October (objectively the best month). As this is the case, the NFL is starting to hand out some awards.

What awards, you ask? Given that a whole month of the season is now (basically) in the history books, players and rookies of the month for September have been decided.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September!

Feasted all September ️@MicahhParsons11 ➡️ NFC Defensive Player of the Month



Statistically speaking, Parsons notched four sacks and forced a fumble in September, but the impact that he has had on games cannot be quantified by any numerical total. Simply put. he has looked like the most unstoppable defensive player in the league through the first month of the season. By the way, Dallas Cowboys PR noted that this is the first Defensive Player of the Month award that Parsons has ever won. Pretty amazing, to be honest.

Obviously it would be great if the Cowboys had gone undefeated throughout the month, but unfortunately that was not the case. Dallas is looking to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots and Parsons will surely play a large role in that.