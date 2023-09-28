Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL. The Packers host the Lions in the 188th game between these two franchises. The game will be at historic Lambeau Field and will be a big battle for control in the NFC North.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lions as two-point favorites over the Packers.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Below some of the BTB staff made game picks using Tallysight. Check them out and the explanation for the picks.

Tom Ryle: Is the luster back for one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL? I hope so. This looks like the most even matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in a while, and the oddsmakers feel the same with the Lions as a one point favorite when I last looked. The winner of this game is clearly in the driver’s seat for the NFC North, at least for now. I doubt it will be as close as the odds say, but I am going to lean toward Dan Campbell’s bunch and predict the Lions win by something like 24-19.

OCC: Detroit and Green Bay are both 2-1, but Detroit beat the 2-1 Chiefs and 2-1 Falcons, while the Packers beat the 0-3 Bears and narrowly edged the 2-1 Saints sans Derek Carr. I like Detroit in this one.

RJ Ochoa: It feels like the Lions hype has cooled off a little bit, but I am somewhat concerned that the Packers are going to be a problem again. While I believe that Detroit is the better team I am starting to buy more and more into the Packers and even more so when they are at historic Lambeau Field. Give me Green Bay in a close one, 22-16.

David Howman: The Lions are rolling after the way they handled the Falcons last week, while the Packers barely beat the Saints without Derek Carr. Jordan Love has been inconsistent, and I see that continuing on a short week against a talented defense. I’ll take the Lions 28-20.

Brian Martin: Maybe it’s the fact as a Dallas Cowboys fan my natural dislike for the Green Bay Packers runs deep or maybe I’m starting to buy into the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but I like Dan Campbell and his squad in this Thursday night matchup. I’ll take the Lions over the Packers this week in a close one.

Matt Holleran: While this is an early season matchup, Thursday night’s game between the Lions and Packers may prove to be very important down the stretch. Both teams are at 2-1, and with the Vikings 0-3 start it looks like it will be a two-team race for the NFC North title. The Packers had a big comeback win against the Saints last Sunday, and I see them building on that momentum this week. Green Bay’s defense forces a couple of turnovers and Jordan Love makes just enough plays to give the Packers the win.

Dave Halprin: Take the Lions. They have beaten better competition this year and they have a more talented roster.