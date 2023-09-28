The latest Cowboys injury news.

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday as they continue their preparations to take on the New England Patriots. Thursday’s injury report is a step in the right direction for a team that desperately needs their offensive line.

Nothing new for the #Patriots on the injury report, but the Cowboys saw IOL Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin return to practice after both were DNP yesterday



Tyron Smith still not practicing, and Chuma Edoga still limited pic.twitter.com/clm3lsEp9k — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 28, 2023

Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media this morning and stated that Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz would participate in practice. The extent of their involvement is now clear. Biadsz and Martin were listed as limited participants. The news for Tyron Smith could be more optimistic. For the second day in a row, Tyron Smith did not practice and is still out with a knee injury. Tony Pollard was also limited in practice but deemed as non-injury related rest.

Having not practiced yesterday for load management, CeeDee Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence returned to practice. Neither had an injury designation, as the team wanted to give the veteran players a rest. Additionally, Chuma Edoga was limited by an elbow injury.

The Patriots’ injury report is unchanged from yesterday. Defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore were limited for New England with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Barmore, a first-round pick from 2021, is one of the Patriots’ core pieces. His status will be something to keep tabs on as the week progresses. Furthermore, cornerback Jonathan Jones, who also has an ankle injury, didn’t practice fully. Jones is one of the Patriots’ top defensive players. We’ll see if his status progresses ahead of tomorrow’s final injury report.