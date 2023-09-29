Confidence can make or break. But then again, it’s Mac Jones on the other side.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse hopes the New England Patriots watch Dallas’ Week 3 stinker against the Arizona Cardinals. The 29-year-old wants the Patriots to gain a false sense of belief they can run all over Dallas’ defense, like the Cardinals did when they brought the Cowboys back to reality last week. “We don’t really care what New England does,” Kearse told reporters, per the team. “We play our football, we’re going to stop anything. It’s not really about what New England does. “We hope they turn that (Cardinals) tape on and think that’s the same thing they’re getting. They’re not getting nothing close to that.”

Pollard letting his play speak for itself.

If you listen closely, you can hear the doubters of the idea of Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard being the bell cow on offense being extremely quiet right now. Why is that? Well, through the first three games, Pollard has had a serious workload. In fact, he leads the NFL with 62 carries (San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey second with 60). Despite the increased usage, Pollard is still going at 4.3 yards a carry and is averaging 88 yards a game. Not to mention he has 12 receptions on 14 targets for 48 yards as well. “It means I can handle it,” Pollard said. “I mean, I’m feeling great right now. I’ve not had a problem with anything nagging me (injury-wise). I’m ready to go. Whatever they call, I’ve got.”

Players are doing a great job recognizing areas of improvement, especially after two weeks of unrelenting success before the Cardinals game.

...As Dallas flips the page to Week 4 and focuses on the visiting New England Patriots, whose 17.3 points per game are the seventh-fewest in the NFL, Quinn’s group is excited to put the lessons it learned from Week 3 into action this upcoming Sunday. The 180 rushing yards the Cowboys allowed in the first half were the most allowed by any team in a first half this season, and the most the Cowboys have allowed in a first half since at least 1991. Dallas’ first-half run defense was the worst since the Lions gave up 240 rushing yards to the Panthers in the first half of a 37-23 loss in Week 16 last season. “We were beating ourselves,” Parsons said Wednesday. “Obviously the penalties [four of them] and people coming out of their gaps, and stuff like that [were a factor], but everything’s fixed, it’s getting fixed and we’re looking forward to proving it this week.”

The Cowboys are among the lower end of using motion at the snap.

Some consequences to a specific action, or inaction, are deserved. Poke a grizzly bear, deserve to be eaten. Fail to research investments, deserve negative returns. Eat day-old sushi from a gas station, deserve…well, you get the idea. In Mike McCarthy’s first year as play-caller, the Cowboys sit in the bottom quarter of the NFL in at-snap motion usage. While it’s only three weeks into the season, it’s a reminder words don’t always equal action and the Dallas offense could be moving back in time rather than forward into the future. Per Seth Walder via ESPN Stats and Info, the Cowboys are currently in the cellar of the NFL in matters of motion at the snap. A quick look at the teams dominating the top of the chart reveals most the NFL’s brightest offensive minds are leaning on the motion tactic heavily.

This is probably a more useful motion chart.



Motion at the snap rate on designed run plays (x) by motion at the snap rate on designed pass plays.



Data via @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/PHLqlEBRSY — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 26, 2023

Aside from game reps, exactly what the young QB needs.

It’s been a little over a month since the Dallas Cowboys shockingly pursued former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and worked a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to trade for the former North Dakota State star, as Lance continues to settle into his new home and new role. That time early on has allowed him to work with quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien on a day-to-day basis during the season, including on gameday where the two will hit the field roughly three hours before kickoff to go through that week’s checklist. “Scotty always has a checklist,” Lance said. “He wants to hit on stuff that we’ve talked about throughout the week that I didn’t have time to get reps on. A lot of different throws and a lot of different reps. It’s great for me and I’m thankful for him that he’s able to do that for me pregame. I get a great workout in and I have his eyes on me the whole time.”

Gallup’s performance was a bright spot for the Cowboys on Sunday, Machota explains.

[Gallup] led all pass catchers with six receptions for 92 yards on seven targets. The six catches were the most Gallup has had in a game since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee at the end of the 2021 season. The 92 yards were also the most he’s had since the injury.

Was Sunday a sign that similar production can be counted on? The Cowboys could certainly use it, considering all of the attention Lamb will be getting. They need at least one, if not both, of Gallup and veteran receiver Brandin Cooks to be productive every week. The expectation is that the more Lamb, Cooks and Gallup play together the better they should be in McCarthy’s offense.

If Gallup can consistently play like he did Sunday, the passing game should figure things out and the red zone issues should get solved. If not, opponents will be able to focus their attention on taking Lamb away, and that will be an issue for Dallas if no one else consistently makes them pay.

Dak Prescott is up for an extension next year, along with a few other QBs. Who will hit the $60 million per year first?

The $50 million-per-year quarterback is starting to become routine. With Joe Burrow completing the flurry of high-end quarterback signings this year, the Chiefs reworked Mahomes' contract to bring it more in line with there being four quarterbacks [Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert] making more than $50 million per year. The financial benchmarks for key contract metrics are as follows after this year's changes to the quarterback market. - Average yearly Salary: $55 million (Burrow-Bengals) - Overall contract guarantees: $230 million (Deshaun Watson-Browns) - Fully guaranteed at signing: $230 million (Watson) - Signing bonus: $72.5 million (Jackson-Ravens) - Three-year cash flow: $156 million (Jackson) - First three new years: $183,960,982 (Burrow) It won't be a surprise for someone, possibly Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Dak Prescott (Cowboys) or Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), to top Watson's $230 million in overall guarantees as early as next year. With Mahomes' contract just being addressed, it's hard to see another quarterback contract impacting the market the way the original Mahomes extension did. The best chance might be an agent using Burrow's average over his first three new years to justify $60 million per year.

