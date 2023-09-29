The Dallas Cowboys took the field for their final practice of the week. The team knows they must get back on track and can ill-afford a second consecutive loss ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas stands one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the division lead in the NFC East and enters a crucial contest against the New England Patriots.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he is "optimistic" about RG Zack Martin and C Tyler Biadasz's availability Sunday vs. Patriots. They participated in walkthrough today, are expected to practice Saturday. "Once we cross that threshold, we'll confirm it. But very hopeful." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 29, 2023

The Cowboys’ offensive line has been as stable as a house of cards this season, with injuries plaguing their starting offensive lineman. Terence Steele is the only lineman who has started all three games in 2023. Looking at today’s final injury report, the Cowboys can only hope to get some of their lineman healthy enough for Sunday’s game.

#Cowboys injury report (Friday) vs. Patriots:



Tyron Smith ruled OUT



Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin both questionable (but have made progress)



Peyton Hendershot is questionable with an ankle injury.



Chuma Edoga fully cleared to go pic.twitter.com/XIZ0uTJIVo — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 29, 2023

Tyron Smith was ruled out and did not practice this week and was withheld from practice with a knee injury—his status is disappointing.

Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz carry a questionable tag entering Sunday. Martin and Biadasz were upgraded to limited participation yesterday and were involved in Thursday’s practice. The hope is they can play, but nothing definitive as of now. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he is optimistic they will be available Sunday and are on schedule to practice tomorrow.

Tight end Peyton Hendershot is also questionable.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence have no injury designation entering the weekend and will undoubtedly play against New England. Chuma Edoga also carries no injury status . Keep an eye on where Edoga plays. The team started Edoga at left tackle last week, with Tyler Smith at left guard. With Tyron Smith out, the team may flip the two in Sunday’s game.

Bill Belichick is known for keeping things close to the vest. Several of their players are are cited as questionable after being limited this week. Among those with an uncertain status are Christian Barmore and Jonathan Jones. Each of these players is vital to New England’s defense, and if either or both cannot play, it would be hard for New England to replace them in their lineup.