We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 7.

CB Trevon Diggs

Born: 20th September 1998 (24) - Gaithersburg, Maryland

College: Alabama Crimson Tide

Draft: 2020, Round 2, Pick 51, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 1,263 (98%)

Tackles: 59

Defensive Stops: 17

Pass Breakup: 14

Interceptions: 3

QB Rate Allowed: 99.2

Penalties: 6

College:

Trevon Diggs joined Alabama in 2016 and looked to play on offense, defense and special teams. He ended his freshman year with 11 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. While on defense he made five tackles and one forced fumble while also adding 296 yards as a returner.

In 2017, Nick Saban made the decision to switch Diggs to play as a full time defender at cornerback. He made six tackles and three pass breakups for his first year playing as a defensive back.

His junior year saw him get the starting role at cornerback. He would play six solid games before going out for the season with a broken foot. He made 20 tackles, six pass breakups and made his first interception.

In 2019, Diggs started 12 games for Alabama. He made 37 tackles, three interceptions (second-most on the team), eight passes defensed (led team) and two fumble recoveries (one he returned for a touchdown). He also scored an 84-yard touchdown off an interception.

Cowboys Review:

Diggs came to Dallas after the cornerback position was left wide open in the wake of Byron Jones moving on to the Miami Dolphins. His rookie year was eventful and showed hints of the playmaking ability that would soon get everyone’s attention. First he knocked the ball out of the hands of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf, right at the goal line. He then made two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks later. Unfortunately, Diggs went on injured reserve not long after the Eagles game with a broken foot, but he still made 56 tackles, three interceptions (led the team) and 14 passes breakups (led the team).

In 2021, Diggs would make a monumental statement by leading the NFL in interceptions. His speed, understanding of routes and his ability to catch the ball with ease was showcased often during his second NFL season. Diggs tied an NFL record for most consecutive games with an interception during the first six games of the season. He then tied a Dallas Cowboys single-season record with 11 interceptions, joining Everson Walls who made the benchmark back in 1981. Diggs also had 56 tackles and 21 pass breakups, which also led the team. He earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nomination.

Last year had many people talking about Diggs as a gambler. He was either catching the ball for a takeaway or losing his man for a chunk play. But in 2022, although the interception numbers went down, so did his yards allowed. He looked much more comfortable in his role and how to defend receivers or when to make his move on the ball. It was also clear offense’s were more apprehensive about throwing toward Diggs. Overall, Diggs was a much better defensive back last year than the year previous. He ended the year with a career-high in tackles with 59, he also made 14 pass breakups and was nominated to another Pro Bowl. Before the 2023 started, Diggs was rewarded with a contract extension of five years worth up to $104 million.

2023 Roster Projection:

It’s pretty easy to keep this one short. Diggs is starting for the Cowboys at cornerback, the contract tells us what they think, his production speaks for itself, and finding a talented cornerback is one of the hardest gigs to fill on an NFL roster. With Diggs and Stephon Gilmore either side, this makes one of the most dynamic duos at the position in the league, and you have to wonder how offensive coordinators will work around this one. With the pressure getting delivered up front by the Dallas defensive line, if mistakes happen from opposing quarterbacks, one of the Cowboys corners is likely coming down with it.

The expectation for Diggs is to take another jump this year, and that expectation should not just be based on the experience he’s now got, but by learning from Gilmore. By taking on his knowledge and wisdom from years of playing will have an enormous effect to Diggs’ game and we should see those results come into play quickly.

2023 Projected Stats:

Snaps: 1,150

Tackles: 55

Defensive Stops: 12

Pass Breakup: 12

Interceptions: 5

The Big Question:

