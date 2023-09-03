The Dallas Cowboys have won 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the dynasty team of the 90s. Such success has earned the team a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, with both exits coming at the hands of the San Fransico 49ers.

So where will the 2023 team end up?

Thirty-four staff writers from NFL.com gave their season predictions for awards, playoff picks, and Super Bowl winners. The Cowboys popped up a few times on the list.

End-of-Season Awards:

Defensive Player of the Year - Micah Parsons (19 votes) 2) T.J. Watt 3) Myles Garrett 4) Nick Bosa T-5) Sauce Gardner T-5) Roquan Smith T-5) Pat Surtain II Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Micah Parsons: Parsons has been one of the league’s most disruptive defenders in each of his first two pro campaigns. His penchant for game-changing plays and devastating sacks will earn him the hardware in Year 3.

Micah Parsons was the favorite picked to win Defensive Player of the Year after finishing as a finalist two years in a row. The All-Pro edge rusher has amassed at least 13 sacks in his first two seasons as a pro. If he gets 13 sacks again, he will be the second player in NFL history to accomplish that during their first three years since Reggie White. That’s an impressive name to be associated with. With Parsons presumably transitioning to a full-time edge rusher, the sky won’t be the limit for how productive he can become.

No other Cowboys players or coaches were mentioned for MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, or Comeback Player of the Year.

If Tony Pollard has a breakout season in Dallas, it would be tough not to consider him for Comeback Player of the Year, considering his injury sustained in the playoffs.

Division Winner Predictions

NFC East Champions - Philadelphia Eagles (24 votes) 2) Dallas Cowboys (10 votes) Why Gregg Rosenthal chose the Eagles: The Eagles have the best combination of offensive and defensive lines in football. Jalen Hurts is their quarterback. Let’s not overcomplicate things here.

No team in the NFC East has won the division in consecutive seasons since the 2003 and 2004 Eagles teams. If the predictions are correct, Philadelphia will be crowned repeat champions again. However, Dallas got close to winning the division a season ago, if not for a few disappointing losses down the stretch, and have many of their players and coaches returning from 2022.

The Eagles lost both offensive and defensive coordinators from their Super Bowl team, so it remains to be seen how big of a loss that will be this season. They also lost arguably their best defensive player, Javon Hargrave, to the 49ers in free agency.

While Philly has an impressive offensive line, the Cowboys are equally dominant when healthy. With all of their pieces together, both teams match up evenly. None of the 34 votes picked New York or Washington to win the division.

Even if Dallas doesn’t win the division, the writers believe they will be one of the top two Wild Card teams at the very least. The Cowboys came in at No. 1 with 16 votes for them being the top Wild Card team and six votes saying they would be No. 2. No one voted for them to be the bottom team.

Dallas making it back to the Wild Card spot won’t guarantee them another 12-win season, but it would start the conversation for Mike McCarthy being the best head coach in Dallas since Jimmy Johnson.

Super Bowl Predictions

7th - Dallas Cowboys (1 vote) Eric Edholm: Cowboys over Bengals. This might be Joe Burrow’s final chance to win one with both his star receivers, but this Cowboys’ defense could evoke memories of the “Doomsday” units of yore — with just enough juice on offense for Dallas to win the franchise’s first ring in nearly 30 years.

Mr. Edholm, if you’re reading this, you are a welcomed addition to the family, along with others like Mina Kimes promoting positivity around the Cowboys.

Out of 34 votes, Dallas was given just one vote of confidence to win it all. Given all the team’s moves for an “all-in” push this offseason, the consensus seemed to be Dallas being a Super Bowl favorite.

The teams picked in front of the Cowboys were the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Jets. One could argue the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bills are better, but given all the pieces the Bengals lost on defense over the summer, Dallas has a better roster on paper. Sure, they have Joe Burrow, but the Cowboys have comparable weapons on offense and a much better defense.

Even though Dallas was picked once to win the Super Bowl out of all 34 votes, the Cowboys were chosen to represent the NFC in six of the predictions, with the AFC team winning.

A Cincinnati Dallas matchup in the Super Bowl would be a rematch from Week 2 of the 2022 season, where Dallas squeezed out a 20-17 victory. However, Cooper Rush was under center in that game, and the Cowboys didn’t have Dak Prescott, Stephon Gilmore, or Brandin Cooks. With all three players healthy in a rematch, the spread should be much larger than three points.