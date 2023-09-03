The time has finally come to fully concentrate on the Dallas Cowboys first game of the season. The Cowboys will travel to New York to face their NFC East brethren, the Giants. The Cowboys look like they will be an improved team from the unit that played the 2022 season based on the additions of Brandin Cooks on offense, and Stephon Gilmore on defense.

There is a variable in play as head coach Mike McCarthy is going to take over the play-calling duties from Kellen Moore, who was pushed out the door and landed with the Los Angeles Chargers. McCarthy, along with new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, are introducing their modified version of the West Coast offense.

The defense remains in the capable hands of Dan Quinn and should be an elite unit, led by Micah Parsons.

Put all that together and you have a Cowboys team that is favored by three points, even though they are on the road against an NFC East opponent.

