With just one week away from meaningful football for the Cowboys, the front office has decided to pay another one of their key players for the long term. Adam Schefter announced on Sunday morning that the team has reached an agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension with starting right tackle Terence Steele. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and has a max upside of up to $91.8 million.

Steele gets his first big payday as an NFL player, as he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. Steele quickly established himself as a dominant run-blocker for the Cowboys, which ultimately led to the release of former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins.

This deal shows the front office’s trust in Steele’s health and recovery. He is coming off a torn ACL and MCL that ended his season early in 2022. Steele is just 26 years old, and has shown incredible talent and solid progression throughout his short career. The front office seems to be betting on him getting even better.