News broke on Sunday morning that the Cowboys agreed to an extension with their starting right tackle, Terence Steele. The deal is a five-year contract worth $86.8 million, with $50 million guaranteed. The $17.36 million annual salary makes Steele the eighth highest-paid tackle across the league.

The Cowboys continue the trend of paying their own players this offseason, by making these moves:

Signed CB Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million contract.

Signed RT Terence Steele to a five-year, $86.8 million contract.

Signed RG Zack Martin to a two-year, $36.85 million contract.

The Cowboys still have several key players with looming extensions as well. QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb could be expecting big deals soon, and DE Micah Parsons becomes eligible for an extension next year. It is also noteworthy that Steele’s teammate on the offensive line, C Tyler Biadasz, has one year left on his contract and will be due a payday as well.

The Cowboys front office continues to show that they value their own, as they shy away from giving big free agent contracts to outside players, instead spending that money on their own players. It is a testament to the drafting of Will McClay and the rest of the scouting department.

The Cowboys have an incredibly talented roster. Keeping them together for as long as the front office can expands the Super Bowl window that the team is currently in.