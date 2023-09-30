Dallas Cowboys Week 4 Madden simulation projects blowout win over New England Patriots

The time has just about come for the Dallas Cowboys to host the New England Patriots, and needless to say, we are all anxious for them to get a win after last week’s debacle in the desert.

It seems most Cowboys fans believe that Dallas will win, but such was the case last week. The magic of sports is that no matter what odds or guts say, at the end of it all the games have to be played and things are unpredictable.

In our best effort to predict the future every week we run a simulation of the upcoming Cowboys game through Madden 24 to see what the game believes will happen. Madden has Dallas blowing out the Patriots 41-14.

Notable statistics from Madden’s Cowboys/Patriots simulation:

Dak Prescott: 22/27 (81%), 266 yards, 4 touchdowns

Tony Pollard: 10 carries, 63 yards

CeeDee Lamb: 6 receptions, 69 yards, 1 touchdown

Brandin Cooks: 6 receptions, 68 yards

Jake Ferguson: 5 receptions, 69 yards, 2 touchdowns

Michael Gallup: 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 touchdown

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence halved a sack

Jourdan Lewis returned an interception for a touchdown

Madden predictions this season and game result:

Week 1: Madden predicted Cowboys win 23-20, Cowboys won 40-0

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 27-14, Cowboys won 30-10

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 14-7, Cowboys lost 28-16

We have been doing this for a few years now and very rarely had the game 100% completely predict things, but there is precedent for it to have happened in the past. If it happens again this week then safe to say we would all be pleased.