Right guard Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz may suit up on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss his second straight game.

In Friday’s conference call with the media, head coach Mike McCarthy said that he feels “optimistic” about the likelihood of Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and Zack Martin (ankle) playing on Sunday against the Patriots, with the caveat that “one big threshold” needing to be overcome will be during Saturday’s practice. For the second straight week, Tyron Smith will not play although this time, he’s being ruled out and won’t be in uniform. The Cowboys placed Smith officially as “out” on the team’s final injury report on Friday. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.

The Cowboys' pass rush could control the tempo on Sunday against New England.

The struggles start at right tackle, where the Patriots have lined up Vederian Lowe over the last couple of weeks. In 81 pass blocking snaps, Lowe has allowed 11 pressures, the most on the team despite being fourth in offensive snaps played. His pass blocking efficiency as measured by PFF is the worst among Patriots offensive linemen. It’s safe to say Lowe is set to see a heavy dose of snaps against Micah Parsons on Sunday, who was his disruptive self even in a Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. If he gets opportunities to rush the passer (more on that later), expect Dan Quinn to draw up all kinds of looks to guarantee Parsons one-on-one opportunities versus Lowe. At left guard, the Patriots have seen ups and downs from Cole Strange. With the sixth-most snaps, Strange has allowed the fourth-most pressures with six. Week 4 is a concern for Strange and friends as he was “very limited” in practice on Thursday. His game status remains to be seen but he’ll be playing banged up or not at all.

Elliott's impact in Dallas will never be forgotten.

Drafted together in 2016, they quickly became best friends. During their first rookie camp together, Prescott had a car, Elliott didn’t — and one time Elliott left a $5 million check in Prescott’s car. The quarterback immediately called Elliott and said, “Come pick this up, I won’t make this in the next four years.” On Thursday, Prescott said, “This locker room has always been special. And I’ve had a lot of teammates come from other places. Mark [Sanchez] told me my rookie year that not all locker rooms are like this, but we’ve got a great camaraderie. I give credit to the leaders in that locker room, the people that have played here in the time that I’ve been here. I don’t think it’s hard. “Obviously, the relationship me and Zeke have, it’s different. Came in together, played on this this team seven years strong, on and off the field together. That relationship had a little bit more time invested, I guess you could say.”

Elliott is one of the most productive running backs in Cowboys' history, and his name could reside inside the team’s home stadium forever.

Ezekiel Elliott’s playing days are far from over, but Jerry Jones is already considering the former Cowboys running back for the Ring of Honor. “I sure do,” Jones said when asked during his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] if the former Cowboys running back deserved future Ring of Honor consideration. “It’s what he did for the team... I thought that he was very influential in the image of the Cowboys, and I mean that positively... Just the entertainment of the Cowboys. To me, I look to that when I think about the Ring of Honor. Not only what he did with stats on the field, not only what he was, in his case as a punishing runner, but also what he did to lift the franchise.”

Some key numbers to consider when dissecting the Cowboys vs. Patriots matchup.

Here are some of the biggest stats to watch out for on Sunday, courtesy of Inside Edge. Mac Jones has averaged 37.0 pass attempts per game since Week 14 of the 2022 Season — fifth-highest of qualified QBs. The Cowboys have allowed just 30.5 pass attempts per game since Week 14 of the 2022 Season — fifth-lowest in the NFL. Analysis: So far this season, the Cowboys defense has allowed 46 of 78 opposing pass attempts to be completed. The run defense has been the weakness most amplified this season for the unit. However, with another week of working on the solution, it will be interesting to see what Dan Quinn schemes against Jones to ensure there isn’t a repeat of the team’s Week 3 performance.

Elliott gives his thoughts on facing his former team.

Early in the week, Elliott was asked about his anticipation of the reunion and said, “It’s just another week for me.’’ That is of course an “untruth.’’ The Elliott we know will be emotionally-charged by both friendship (with close pal Dak Prescott and many others) and “revenge’’ of a sort, a desire to “prove’’ that Dallas erred when it made him an offseason cap casualty.

The Cowboys wanted him back for the practice squad, but lost out.

The Bengals placed returner Charlie Jones on injured reserve with a thumb injury Friday. They needed the roster spot after claiming linebacker Devin Harper off waivers from the Cowboys. The Cowboys had hoped Harper would clear waivers, so they could re-sign him to the practice squad, but the Bengals foiled their plans. Dallas made Harper a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he appeared in three games as a rookie before going on season-ending injured reserve. He has played all three games this season, seeing action on three defensive snaps and 49 on special teams, and he has three tackles. The Bengals need help at the position with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither questionable with a knee injury.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.