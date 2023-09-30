When the Dallas Cowboys play the New England Patriots on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we'll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 TD passes (+110)

It’s a home game where the Cowboys have been playing well, and Dak needs a signature game this season. Bill Belichick’s defense will hold for much of the game, but the dam will burst and the Cowboys will score through the air. Take Dak to hit a couple of TD shots.

Mac Jones under 1.5 TD passes (-230)

Go under here. The Cowboys defense is going to be fired up to play this week after last week’s debacle. Plus Bill Belichick will want to exploit the Cowboys run defense which is soft; Jones only gets one TD pass.

Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rush yards (-115)

This feels comically low for Zeke. He will want to do everything he can to show out in his old stadium, and the Cowboys run defense is once again a mess. The Pats will have no problem feeding Zeke this week.

Tony Pollard over 71.5 rush yards (-115)

Each week, we feel like Mike McCarthy is going to start spreading around the carries, but Tony Pollard leads the NFL in touches. The Cowboys continually ride Pollard, so take the over.

Michael Gallup over 26.5 receiving yards (-120)

Bill Belichick will try to take CeeDee Lamb out of the game and make other Cowboys beat him. After last week, Michael Gallup could be that guy. He has a low bar to clear here so take the over.

Those are only a small fraction of the prop bets available for the game.