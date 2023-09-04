Join the Blogging The Boys 2023 Survivor contest

Ever since I started Blogging The Boys way back in 2005, there has always been a constant thread throughout the site. Some of the most knowledgeable Dallas Cowboys fans, and NFL fans, on the planet congregate here. Through the years the comments section has been full of prognosticators opining on all things NFL. Now, it’s time to put all that knowledge to use, and win some money and bragging rights along the way,

Blogging The Boys, in conjunction with our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, will be conducting a Survivor contest for the 2023 NFL season, with a second-chance tourney starting in Week 5. The contest is free to enter, and the winner(s) of the season-long Survivor tourney will get $250, and the winner(s) of the second-chance tourney gets $100.

Plus, you get full BTB bragging rights for a whole year. Imagine the fun you’ll have in the comments section in the offseason with a Survivor win under your belt.

For those unfamiliar with a Survivor style contest, here are the rules.

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

For our purposes, the second-chance contest operates the same way, but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

So there you have it. It’s free. Cash prizes are involved. And your ego is ready for inflation. Join the fun and battle the rest of the community.

Join below and bookmark this page so you can make your pick each week.