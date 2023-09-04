The Dallas Cowboys finally play a meaningful football game on Sunday, September 10. The team travels to New York to play the Giants on Sunday Night Football to open up their regular season. The Cowboys playing the Giants on week one somewhat feels like a tradition at this point. This will be the team’s fifth time meeting on Sunday Night Football to open the season, with the Cowboys winning all four of the previous meetings.

The NFC East rivalry hasn’t particularly been close as of late, with the Cowboys winning 9 of the past 10 meetings against the team. Specifically, QB Dak Prescott has dominated the Giants when they play each other. Prescott holds a career record of 10-2 against the team in head-to-head games. Prescott has won the last 10 matchups against New York, with his last loss coming in his rookie season in 2016. To put that in perspective, when Prescott last lost to the Giants, current Giants QB Daniel Jones was a freshman at Duke University.

Not only has he had the edge in the win column, Dak has played extremely well in the games against New York. Over those 12 matchups he is averaging 262 passing yards per game, a 64.1 completion percentage, and a quarterback rating of 99.4.

Prescott is hoping to extend that win-streak to a dominant 11 games on Sunday, as the team is looking to start the season off with a win. With a tough schedule for the Cowboys in 2023 and the competition in the division with the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be essential that they win their division games this season.