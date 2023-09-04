 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terence Steele’s extension is a slam dunk for what has been an amazing offseason from the Cowboys

The Cowboys have had a very good offseason, and the Terence Steele extension just adds to it.

By Dan Rogers
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The front office of the Dallas Cowboys has been busy little beavers this offseason as they have made all kinds of moves to make them better now, as well as strengthening those building blocks for the future. It’s hard to remember a time when this organization has been so active in getting deals done. Some are crucial moves that address areas of need, but others are more proactive moves that set them up better for the future. So far, they have traded away measly Day 3 draft capital to acquire former first-rounders:

  • Stephon Gilmore
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Trey Lance

But the fun didn’t stop there. The Cowboys worked out their financial differences with Zack Martin to satisfy one of the best guards in the league. They’ve also given contract extensions to several key starters to retain promising young talent. This includes:

  • Trevon Diggs, five years, $97 million
  • Donovan Wilson, three years, $21 million
  • Malik Hooker, three years, $21 million

And now the most recent one to add to the list is Terence Steele who reached a five-year, $86.8 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed and some incentives that could go as high as $91.8 million.

Oddly enough, the most recent move is one we all were expecting to happen but then sort of lost sight of with all the other commotion going on. Steele was playing on a second-round tender and would hit free agency after the season had the Cowboys not locked him down. A couple of months ago, we mentioned that the front office would be wise to move quickly on this before the season began.

With Steele coming off an injury and playing on a cheap one-year deal, there is an incentive for him to work a new deal and give him some long-term security. The Cowboys don’t seem concerned about him being able to recover from his knee injury and could accept the risk because they love what they’ve developed. His size, his athleticism, and his makeup as a person, all point to a high-upside player that they would love to keep around.

The Cowboys' front office agrees.

The development of Steele has been fun to watch. As an UDFA who earned a spot on the roster his rookie season to someone who jumped La’el Collins for the starting right tackle spot, Steele was having his best season as a pro last year before he suffered his knee injury. The skills that he brings to the offensive line are plentiful, and thanks to the bird app or TwiX or whatever it’s called these days, we’ve captured them along the way and present them for your viewing pleasures.

Thrown to wolves early...

So fast out of the gate...

Throwing his weight around...

Excellent on the move...

Second-level gold...

Receiving ability...

Okay, that last one was just for our enjoyment, but he is the first Cowboys offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass in well, a very long time.

