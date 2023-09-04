The front office of the Dallas Cowboys has been busy little beavers this offseason as they have made all kinds of moves to make them better now, as well as strengthening those building blocks for the future. It’s hard to remember a time when this organization has been so active in getting deals done. Some are crucial moves that address areas of need, but others are more proactive moves that set them up better for the future. So far, they have traded away measly Day 3 draft capital to acquire former first-rounders:

Stephon Gilmore

Brandin Cooks

Trey Lance

But the fun didn’t stop there. The Cowboys worked out their financial differences with Zack Martin to satisfy one of the best guards in the league. They’ve also given contract extensions to several key starters to retain promising young talent. This includes:

Trevon Diggs, five years, $97 million

Donovan Wilson, three years, $21 million

Malik Hooker, three years, $21 million

And now the most recent one to add to the list is Terence Steele who reached a five-year, $86.8 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed and some incentives that could go as high as $91.8 million.

Oddly enough, the most recent move is one we all were expecting to happen but then sort of lost sight of with all the other commotion going on. Steele was playing on a second-round tender and would hit free agency after the season had the Cowboys not locked him down. A couple of months ago, we mentioned that the front office would be wise to move quickly on this before the season began.

With Steele coming off an injury and playing on a cheap one-year deal, there is an incentive for him to work a new deal and give him some long-term security. The Cowboys don’t seem concerned about him being able to recover from his knee injury and could accept the risk because they love what they’ve developed. His size, his athleticism, and his makeup as a person, all point to a high-upside player that they would love to keep around.

The Cowboys' front office agrees.

The development of Steele has been fun to watch. As an UDFA who earned a spot on the roster his rookie season to someone who jumped La’el Collins for the starting right tackle spot, Steele was having his best season as a pro last year before he suffered his knee injury. The skills that he brings to the offensive line are plentiful, and thanks to the bird app or TwiX or whatever it’s called these days, we’ve captured them along the way and present them for your viewing pleasures.

Thrown to wolves early...

It wasn't perfect by any means, but the Cowboys UDFA tackles delivered on Sunday. And while Terence Steele had his struggles, he also floored a couple Falcons defenders. pic.twitter.com/zXRGytXY7l — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 23, 2020

So fast out of the gate...

Terence Steele gets out of his stance faster than anyone I've ever seen. Let's slow this down and look at where he is in comparison to his teammates. This guy wins more than he should because he gets to his spots faster than his opponents. pic.twitter.com/dVUoz8vtDd — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) October 8, 2022

Throwing his weight around...

The bootleg touchdown to Dalton Schultz was a thing of beauty, but I'm here for Terence Steele throwing Eagles defensive tackles to the ground like rag dolls. pic.twitter.com/KY4TGi97yK — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 28, 2021

Excellent on the move...

And the often underrated Terence Steele shows off his athleticism with a nice release and sprint to get to his downfield block. pic.twitter.com/6Jt8OCci0h — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 20, 2022

What we are going to miss the most about Terence Steele is how well he run blocks in space. This was my favorite play of the day. Brilliant design and brilliant usage of your team's strengths. pic.twitter.com/6NSRQvqn3a — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 12, 2022

Second-level gold...

The idea of both Terence Steele and Tyler Smith getting into the second level and stomping people is a sight I am looking forward to seeing come December. pic.twitter.com/nhOPm9BZlu — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 23, 2022

Receiving ability...

Dak Prescott to Terence Steele for the Fat Guy Touchdown!pic.twitter.com/Vf1SC7kj40 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 27, 2021

Okay, that last one was just for our enjoyment, but he is the first Cowboys offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass in well, a very long time.