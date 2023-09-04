Deion Sanders doesn’t want to coach the Cowboys, or any NFL team.

But that’s when we go back to our one-on-one visit with Sanders, who vowed to us that he will say “no’’ to the NFL and that he will say “no’’ to the Cowboys. “I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told us. That came as a bit of a surprise to us. And here’s a surprise for those who might guess wrongly at his reasoning, because, nope, it has nothing to do with the Cowboys’ also-headline-grabbing owner. “I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family,’’ Sanders said of the Joneses.’’ (Deion shares his best Jerry Jones story here.) So what is Deion’s reason? He said, “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

The Cowboys signed their own.

You can go ahead and pencil in Terence Steele for the foreseeable future, the starting right tackle of the Dallas Cowboys having agreed to terms to stick around beyond the coming 2023 regular season. Steele, a restricted free agent, signed his tender in April to guarantee his stay for at least one more season, but that’s now been extended. He and the Cowboys are working to finalize the terms on a long-term deal that extends five years for upwards of $86.8 million — with $50 million guaranteed. An undrafted free agent in 2020, the former Texas Tech standout remained in his home state by signing with the Cowboys and went on to climb the roster ranks to become the starter on the right edge of the offensive line — replacing La’el Collins, who was released in 2022. He joins a spree of recent preseason deals that have been awarded by the Cowboys including, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin and Malik Hooker.

Micah Parsons is ready for a championship.

As Parsons enters his third season, he is on the hunt for a lot of things — but greatness in particular. “I’ve come to this mindset where I’m just tired of being second, tired of coming up short,” Parsons said. “What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, like, ‘I can live with that’? “So far, I haven’t been able to live with the fact that us losing 19-12 [in the 2022 playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers] and that wild-card game our rookie year. I told this to the guys: ‘Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret?’ And for me, it just [isn’t].” To do his part, Parsons developed an offseason plan he believes has him prepared to take his game to another level when the Cowboys kick off their campaign on Sept. 10 at the New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). First, Parsons stayed away from the beginning of the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason program in mid-April to work out with an acclaimed trainer and former collegiate track star at The Kollective, a private gym in Austin, Texas. While there, he also worked with a four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle to “get into the offensive mind.” And upon returning to Frisco in May, he immersed himself in boxing with a five-time Dallas Golden Gloves champion to strengthen his hand-eye coordination and footwork.

How the Giants might try to stop the Lion.

Former Giants center reveals the key to neutralizing Micah Parsons While previewing the upcoming Week 1 matchup, former Giants center and Super Bowl Champion Shaun O’Hara gave his take on how to slow down Cowboys LB Micah Parsons. “I think the biggest way to neutralize Micah Parsons is to run at him and use the quarterback-designed runs, which they love to do with Daniel Jones, as a way to slow him down. Make him hesitate, make him think. You can’t let him come out of his stance or fire on a blitz and run in the backfield and create havoc. So I think anytime you can make a guy like that hesitate and think about other things, whether it’s a screen play, whether its ‘hey, who’s got the ball,’ I’m doing a lot of quarterback reads right at him. Make him use his eyes and try to get him out in space. That may be an option” According to O’Hara, utilizing QB Daniel Jones’s rushing ability is the key to neutralizing Parsons. Jones rushed for career-highs with 705 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, proving to be a true dual-threat from the quarterback position.

