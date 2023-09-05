Giants File

2022 Record: 9-7-1 (3rd in NFC East)

Last Meeting: 11/24/22 28-20 Dallas | Dallas Cowboys lead series 73-47-2

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (9-7-1 as a head coach)

Key Additions: TE Darren Waller, WR Parris Campbell, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Deonte Banks (draft), WR Jaylin Hyatt (draft)

Key Departures: C Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Gates, WR Richie James Jr., DB Julian Love

2022 Overview

The New York Giants surprised a lot of folks with their 2022 campaign. Their first year under new head coach Brian Daboll produced a winning record, a postseason appearance and a playoff win, and all that culminated into hope for the future. While the Giants ultimately lost in the divisional round at the hand of the Philadelphia Eagles in embarrassing fashion, there is no denying that this team has made tremendous strides in one season and they hope they can build upon this momentum heading into 2023.

Player to watch… TE Darren Waller

The Giants traded for Darren Waller this offseason and it looks like a move that may pay large dividends early and often for the team. A quarterback’s best friend is a reliable tight end, and when healthy Waller is one of the leagues best. In 2022, due to injury and just the lack of talent, the receiving options for the Giants were substandard, but with the return of some key veterans and the addition of Waller, this Giants offense has a chance to be much more formidable in 2023.

Don’t forget about… WR Sterling Shepard

The last time Sterling Shepard played in an NFL game was against the Cowboys on Monday night on October 2nd, 2022 where he would leave the game early due to tearing his ACL in that game. Fast forward to current day and it looks as if Shepard is back and ready to roll for week one against the Cowboys once again. It remains to be seen if Shepard is 100% back, or if he needs more time to acclimate and is on a pitch count in his first regular-season game back.

Either way, the Cowboys cannot afford to forget about Shepard who, when healthy, is a threat to change a game with his big-play ability. There are other options to be concerned with when it comes to this Cowboys offense, but to dismiss the veteran wide receiver in week one may be a big mistake.