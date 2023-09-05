We are finally in the middle of Week 1 activities although until true work resumes on Wednesday for the Dallas Cowboys, it does not totally feel that way.

Thankfully the team dropped some chum in the water for us on Tuesday by way of an unofficial depth chart. It should be repeated again that this is an unofficial depth chart but unlike the ones that have preceded it to this point in 2023, it is much more in in line with the way we expect the team to look given that it is for a regular season game.

Here we go.

As you can see everything is chalk all the way through for the Cowboys with no real surprises listed. For what it is worth, Micah Parsons is named at linebacker but we all know that he will be rushing the passer more often than not.

Asim Richards is listed as the primary reserve at left guard which is relevant given Monday’s hamstring news involving Tyler Smith. Also on an injury front it is worth mentioning that Donovan Wilson is still listed as a starter, Wednesday’s injury report should help bring some clarity on these situations.