During Monday’s practice, Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith left practice with what was diagnosed as a minor hamstring injury. On Tuesday morning, during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, owner Jerry Jones mentioned Tyler Smith would undergo an MRI to see the severity of the injury. They have their results back, and it looks like a strained hamstring.

MRI confirms that LG Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring strain, a person w/ knowledge of the injury said.



Owner Jerry Jones said earlier Tuesday he was confident that Smith would be ready to go for Sunday’s regular season opener. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 5, 2023

As David Moore mentions in his tweet, Jones had confidence the injury would not eliminate Smith from the starting lineup on Sunday night against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys had an off day on Tuesday, so there was no practice, but with Wednesday being the start of the injury report designation for both teams, it’ll be interesting to see how the week progresses for Smith. Dallas is already monitoring the calf strain suffered by safety Donovan Wilson, but at least there's depth behind him.

For the offensive line, it’s a different story. The Cowboys don’t have proven experience behind their starting five, given the injuries to Josh Ball, Chuma Edoga, and Matt Waletzko. They have a few names on the practice squad, including Brock Hoffman, but not much after that.

During his interview on The Fan, Jones was asked if any improvement was needed to the roster, and he mentioned the offensive line depth as an area where they could add pieces.

This injury might need a few days of rest, and Smith will be ready to go by kickoff. But if Smith misses a few days of practice and the Cowboys sign a veteran offensive lineman, that could indicate where things are headed before this weekend.

Time will tell, but unfortunately, time isn’t on their side before Week 1.