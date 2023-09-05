Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Giants in NFL Week 1 as Dallas visits New York on Sunday night.

It is finally here. Welcome to Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys will meet the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football and serve as a nightcap for the regular season’s opening Sunday slate. Dallas and New York are well-accustomed to seeing one another in the first game of a season, although it is happening this year for the first time since 2019.

Much has changed in four years although the Cowboys continue to win. Dak Prescott has won his last 10 starts against the G-Men and not all of those games have included the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs. None of them have included Brandin Cooks or Stephon Gilmore like this one will.

But things are different on the Giants side of things as well. Daniel Jones has a brand new contract and Saquon Barkley does as well, except his is the franchise tag (Tony Pollard is obviously on the tag as well). New York also has playmakers like Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt to cause concern now, plus Dexter Lawrence is still hanging around.

All told Sunday night should be a great game and whoever wins it will end the week in first place in the NFC East. Here is hoping the Cowboys find a way to make it them.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

