The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2023 season opener with a common goal in mind, to put their first “W” in the win column against their NFC East division rival, the New York Giants. If they accomplish that goal, they will also extend a rather impressive streak for their starting quarterback Dak Prescott and end one for their head coach Mike McCarthy.

You may not be aware of it, but Dak Prescott has completely owned the New York Giants throughout his career. In his last 10 starts against the men in blue from New York, he’s 10-0 and is looking to extend his win streak to 11 with yet another victory over the Giants in the 2023 season opener on Sunday Night Football.

If the Cowboys starting QB can continue to extend his impressive win streak against the Giants in this Week 1 matchup, it will also put an end to Mike McCarthy’s losing streak in the season opener. With back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and 2022, and a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, McCarthy is 0-3 as the head coach since taking over the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

To McCarthy's credit, the Cowboys haven't been blown out in the three losses they've sustained under his tutelage as head coach the past several seasons. All three games were winnable ones for the Cowboys, and only last season against the Buccaneers did they lose by more than a field goal. Hopefully having an unproven kicker in Brandon Aubrey won't come back to haunt him in this game.

The stars might just be aligning for Mike McCarthy. The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a season opener was in Jason Garrett's last season as the Cowboys head coach back in 2019. The opponent in that matchup just so happened to be the same New York Giants, the team Dallas will be squaring off against in this Week 1 matchup to kick off the 2023 season.

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy of course won't be solely responsible if the Cowboys win or lose Sunday night, but they will have a large hand in the team’s overall success or failure in this matchup. With McCarthy's new play-calling role, and Prescott's execution of said plays, the working relationship between these two could go hand-in-hand in securing a "W" or "L" to start off the season.

While all of this is probably a sub-headline to a game that needs no hype between two bitter rivals, it is something to kind of keep in mind when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet up in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium to kick off the 2023 season on Sunday Night Football. It adds a little more fuel to the fire.