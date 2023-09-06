Many Cowboys observers were a little surprised when defensive tackle Neville Gallimore made the Cowboys final 53-man roster. It seems the veteran was kept around on the basis that he re-work his contract.

The Cowboys re-worked the contract of DT Neville Gallimore, per source, creating some cap room. His salary went from $2.7m to $1.5m and he can earn back $750k. Since Gallimore played at least 35% of snaps in 2 of his 3 years, he had earned a proven-performance escalator for ‘23. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 5, 2023

Looking ahead to the Sunday night game.

O-Line setback? – The biggest issue for the Cowboys right now on an injury front stems on the offensive line, which didn’t have a lot of experienced depth in the first place. But now that Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring injury in practice, all eyes will be on the second-year left guard to see his availability this week. If can’t go, the Cowboys might have to turn to a rookie T.J. Bass to handle the duties. Pollard’s first test – It’s not like Tony Pollard hasn’t started a game before, in fact, he’s been rather dynamic when he does. But this will be Pollard’s first season as the true starting tailback, and that’s not something he did much in high school or college either. The Cowboys have some young depth behind him, including Deuce Vaughn, but Pollard will get the chance to show he’s ready for this action, especially in short-yardage situations. Micah in New York – If there is one player Micah Parsons has been compared to since he entered the league in 2021, it would be Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, who burst onto the season right away back in 1981 and took the league by storm. While Parsons has not exactly reached that level, he has earned two straight All-Pro selections and seems ready to dominate once again, especially if training camp is any indication.

The Cowboys boss reiterates his desire to work out a new deal with Dak Prescott.

Since training camp started, the Dallas Cowboys have signed cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Malik Hooker and right tackle Terence Steele to extensions and reworked the contract of right guard Zack Martin, and they would still like to work on deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott and Lamb are under contract through 2024 with Prescott set to count $59.4 million against the salary cap next year. “Those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly. That’s always on your mind,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “There’s never a time where it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit. And so, it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. It’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time. And, yeah, we’ll always [be] working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work.” Jones has continually expressed the desire to sign Prescott to an extension, but getting one completed would actually chew into salary cap room this year. In 2024, Prescott is scheduled to make $29 million in salary and has a $5 million roster bonus.

Jerry also makes it clear who is the boss.

Jerry Jones sees his status as the Cowboys’ owner and general manager as an asset that helped him move quickly when he traded a fourth-round draft pick to the 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance. “The way we’re structured gets a lot of criticism. Unquestionably, it does,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But it lets us do a trade like we did the other day on Lance, because I didn’t have to fool around. I can make that trade in five minutes. And the reason I can is I have all the information, had it from when we drafted him, I had information right at my fingertips of what we thought of his play in the last couple of years. I knew what we thought of him. I didn’t have to visit with anybody about what type of player he is. So I was able to make the call. . . . I don’t have to talk to anybody about that.” Jones said he thinks he has an advantage because he can move quickly without having to ask the coaching staff, the personnel staff or anyone else before making a decision. “You’re continually prepared to catch an opportunity,” Jones said. “If you had to think long or hard or have a committee meeting over something like that, that thing’s gone. You missed it. So many things are like that. So we don’t have that internal three-man, four-man check off through the organization. We don’t have to have that if it’s not called for.”

The Cowboys have offensive line concerns right out of the gate,

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith went for an MRI on Tuesday to check out the hamstring injury he suffered on Wednesday and he has reportedly avoided an injury that would guarantee he misses Sunday night’s opener against the Giants. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the MRI confirmed an earlier diagnosis that Smith suffered a hamstring strain. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier on Tuesday that the team was hopeful about Smith’s ability to play against the Giants based on their initial evaluation. The results of the MRI should keep that hope alive in Dallas and Wednesday will bring more word about his status. Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards, and T.J. Bass are the reserve offensive linemen on the Cowboys roster with Edoga likely to start if Smith can’t play.

