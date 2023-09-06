It is Wednesday of Week 1 which means the Dallas Cowboys are at work and preparing for the New York Giants. Unfortunately, there are two notable members of the Cowboys team who will have to wait just a little bit longer. During his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy noted that Tyler Smith and Donovan Wilson will not be practicing today and that the hope is for things to progress as the week moves along.

Mike McCarthy says Tyler Smith and Donovan Wilson will not practice today and will instead work off to the side with Britt Brown:



"I think both are in a similar category. They'll work with Britt today and the goal will be to get them in practice by the end of the week." — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 6, 2023

You will recall that Donovan Wilson suffered a calf injury at the beginning of training camp when the Cowboys first arrived in Oxnard. Originally it was projected that he would return by Week 1, but again it is only Wednesday.

Tyler Smith is a newer arrival on the injury list as he suffered a hamstring strain on Monday. Hamstrings can be tenuous things so hopefully it is not the sort of injury where it lingers.

McCarthy also noted that Sam Williams, who is dealing with a toe injury, will not practice on Wednesday either.

We will have Wednesday’s full injury report available for you later on in the day here at the site.