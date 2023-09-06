We are inching closer to opening day in the NFL and Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys at the Meadowlands against the New York Giants. In their first injury report of the season, the Cowboys have a few notable names listed among those absent from practice on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Tyler Smith sustained a hamstring injury on Monday and was cited by the team as a DNP. Smith underwent a cautionary MRI, and the team is optimistic of his chances to play, but it is an injury to monitor. Donovan Wilson also worked on the side with trainers. Sam Williams was also not practicing, still dealing with turf toe. However, Jourdan Lewis did practice fully.

Cowboys-Giants injury report for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/7sjygcPM95 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 6, 2023

On the opposing side, New York 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson was limited. Robinson is returning from an ACL injury last season. Tight end Luke Cager and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott were also limited at Giants practice.