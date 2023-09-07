We’ve made it, football is back. The Dallas Cowboys are just five days away from kicking off their 2023 regular season against the division-rival New York Giants.

As the Cowboys usually do, they enter this season with some lofty expectations. Dallas has arguably their most talented roster since 2007 and has a chance to be one of the NFL’s elite teams.

Today we dive into how this season will unfold as a couple of our writers give you their bold predictions for the upcoming season. Let us know your bold predictions in the comments section.

Tom Ryle

DeMarcus Lawrence edges Micah Parsons for the team sack lead. NFL offenses will do everything in their power to slow the Lion down, but that will leave a real vulnerability on the opposite side. With help in the form of pressure to his right from Osa Odighizuwa and the rest of the 3Ts, Lawrence will absolutely feast. Oh, another. Jake Ferguson will have the most catches. Just like with trying to solve the EDGE rusher threat, opposing teams will be doing all they can to stop the wide receivers, which is going to mean Ferguson will constantly be getting safety valve throws. He will not lead in yards or TDs, due to his receptions being largely short throws, but he is the new safety blanket for Dak and will prosper in the Texas Coast offense.

Mike Poland

This may seem not that bold of prediction but it truly is. My prediction is that the Cowboys lead the NFL in turnovers for the third consecutive year in row. To understand why that’s so bold - the Cowboys have led the season for the last two consecutive seasons in a row. This makes it only the second time that has happened since the 1970’s by the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Cowboys were to three-peat that record, this would be a huge undertaking that would put the Cowboys defense into legendary status. My other bold prediction is Tony Pollard wins the rushing award for most yards gained on the ground this season.

Brian Martin

Here’s a bold prediction for everyone. How about Hunter Luepke scores 6-10 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys this season as a rookie? Last season Ezekiel Elliott scored 14 touchdowns in the red zone in both the regular season and playoffs. With him now gone to the New England Patriots, the Cowboys currently don’t really have a short yardage/goal line back, making the 6’1”, 238-pound RB/FB a logical candidate to fill that role. His versatility to be a hard-nosed runner between the tackles as well as a receiver out of the backfield could earn him a significant role in 2023.

Matt Holleran