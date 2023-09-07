Week 1 of the NFL season if finally upon us, with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to New York to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football. It is an important game to open up the season with, as starting off the season with a division win would be big for either team.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is 0-3 in his three season openers with the Cowboys. However, Dak Prescott has won ten straight games against the Giants, with his last loss to them coming in 2016. One of these streaks will have to give on Sunday night, and hopefully it is Mike McCarthy’s.

The Cowboys are already dealing with an injury concern on the offensive line, as left guard Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring strain in practice on Tuesday. While anything involving a hamstring is cause for concern, team owner Jerry Jones remains confident that Smith will play in Sunday’s season opener.

MRI confirms that LG Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring strain, a person w/ knowledge of the injury said.



Owner Jerry Jones said earlier Tuesday he was confident that Smith would be ready to go for Sunday’s regular season opener. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 5, 2023

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) can play Sunday evening at Giants only if he practices Saturday before team travels to New Jersey. Saturday a big day. Also when team would need to make practice-squad move to protect against scenario Smith is out. pic.twitter.com/PVisEFQDsy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 7, 2023

It will be pivotal that the offensive line in Dallas can remain healthy, as there remains concerns regarding their depth. The Giants defensive line is no joke either, having Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

Sunday will be the first game action we see from two newly-acquired veterans, CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Brandin Cooks. Neither played in the preseason, and Cowboys fans should be excited about the immediate impact both players can bring the team throughout the season.

What are you looking forward to seeing most in the week one matchup against the Giants? What players do you believe will have big games, leading the Cowboys to a victory? Comment below and let us know!

As always, thanks for reading and go Cowboys!