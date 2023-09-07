It’s almost here. The Dallas Cowboys will open their 2023 season against the New York Giants on Sunday night. No more waiting, but actual real Cowboys football taking place once again.

Before we get there, we want to take the temperature of the Cowboys fanbase. So we have three questions we need answered in our weekly survey.

First up is Micah Parsons. The Lion was wrecking plays out at Oxnard for the Cowboys defense on the regular. Now he gets his chance in a real game. So how many sacks will he get in Week 1. Left tackle for the Giants Andrew Thomas is no pushover, so Parsons will have to work for his food.

Next up is Tony Pollard, who gets his first start without Ezekiel Elliott on the team. Pollard is the lead dog now, so just how much leading will he be doing on Sunday?

Finally, we want to know is the Cowboys will beat the Giants. Plain and simple.

Hit up the poll below and then go to the comments and give us the reasons for your answers. We’ll post the poll results later this week.

