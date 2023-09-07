Micah Parsons on Nick Bosa’s deal.

What is certain is that the Bosa deal, which makes him the highest paid defensive player in the history of the NFL, has now set the floor for a Parsons deal. It’s just a matter of when. “Super happy for Nick Bosa, man,” Parsons said when asked about Bosa’s deal. “He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year. It gives you something to chase, man. And not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset and how patient he was and let the game come to him. He knows that I’m coming for him. He even said, ‘I won this year, and I know you’ll be coming for it next year.’ “And I said, ‘You’re damn right.’ It’s going to be a good chase.” Parsons is not even thinking about the contract. But he is knows it’s going to come. He will let everyone else discuss it. “I don’t even think about that,” Parsons said. Like I told you, I really just enjoy the game. I love what I do. And just, everyone else can talk about it. My dad always said that, everyone can talk about how good you are. Everyone can talk about what your future looks like and things like that, but at the end, you’ve always just got to act like you’ve been there before and act like it’s normal because if you’re good everyone else will talk about you.”

Tony Pollard is the lead dog now.

A lot is going to be called in Week 1, and Tony Pollard promises to haul it every time his phone rings. For the first time in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and for the first time since his days at Melrose High School in Memphis, the former fourth-round pick will be the lead running back for an offense; and he’s bursting at the seams for the chance. “I’ve been ready for this moment,” said Pollard, his full-time RB1 debut only days away. “The time is now.” The 26-year-old enters this season under the franchise tag and hoping to not only help the Cowboys turn the corner in the playoffs, and to prove he’s back to prime form after suffering a season-ending fractured ankle in January, but to also potentially earn a multi-year deal in 2024. “I’m very excited,” he said. “I’m ready for the challenge, to be the lead back and show what I can do.” [...] “A lot of conditioning, more work on endurance and working on my stamina — being able to be in there a little while longer,” he explained. “I’m just trying to make sure I’m still explosive and that I have my power, and all of that. … Working with Britt [Brown] on the bands this summer, in the heat and blazing sun. Running sprints and metabolics; and doing a lot of different things.”

Mike McCarthy has come up with an... interesting slogan.

When the Dallas Cowboys showed up for work on Wednesday, they were met with T-shirts and hoodies at their locker with the phrase “Carpe Omnia.” “Just giving them the touchstone to connect with, of ‘Carpe’ equals ‘seize,’ ‘Omnia’ equals ‘everything,’” coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s the way we’re looking at this season.” In the main hallway outside the locker room is a collage of photos with the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl teams and an empty picture frame in the middle to signify the 2023 season, which begins Sunday against the New York Giants. “It illustrates that pictures say a thousand words, but the reality of it is an empty frame is everything because it is all the possibilities, capabilities, what’s in front of us,” McCarthy said. “Are we going to do what we need to do every single day, everything that we can possibly do to fill that frame and be part of the history and tradition of the Dallas Cowboys?” cCarthy even gathered photos of every player on the active roster and practice squad with their family members. “I think him showing a bunch of the families and what is your why and who you are fighting for, I thought that was important,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “Seeing my family up there, I was just like, ‘Man, sometimes in life you take this for granted.’ You’re like, ‘I got next week to get better.’ Or, ‘I got tomorrow to do this.’ “But every day you just got to take life for what it is, and you got to be great. You got to remember why you’re here, your purpose and everything. Because you just never know when it’s your time. You got to take every day as its own.”

Some love for Dak Prescott.

5) Dak Prescott dominates in Big D ‘Tis the season for Cowboys propaganda, amirite? But this time, the hype is validated. With explosive talent on both sides of the football, I see Dallas retaking the NFC East and making it to Championship Sunday for the first time since the organization’s last Super Bowl title in the 1995 campaign. Inherently, I see a big bounce-back season from the team’s much-discussed quarterback. No beating around the bush: Dak Prescott was bad last season, leading the NFL with 15 interceptions despite missing five games. But Dak was also hurt — and running an offense that just had too many cooks in the kitchen. Don’t get me wrong: I think former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is a sharp offensive mind. He’ll enjoy plenty of success with Justin Herbert in his new post with the Chargers. That said, Moore clearly wasn’t on the same page with head coach Mike McCarthy last season. And I really believe in McCarthy as an offensive guru/quarterback whisperer. Now that he’s taken the play-calling reins, Prescott will benefit from having one voice in his head. The QB will also benefit from having Brandin Cooks, the offseason trade acquisition who gives Dallas a viable WR2 beside emerging superstar CeeDee Lamb. Taking all of that into account — and removing Ezekiel Elliott from a touchdown-vulture role — Prescott throws 40 touchdown passes for the first time while significantly reducing his picks.

